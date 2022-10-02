Danville waives collection restrictions for storm debris in wake of Ian

The city of Danville is waiving some collection restrictions after the remnants of Hurricane Ian stormed through the area last week.

Winds from the system downed trees and littered yards with limbs and debris.

To help residents clean up the damage, the Danville Public Works Department is waiving volume restrictions for collection of tree limbs and cuttings, brush and other storm debris, according to a news release from the city.

The waiver will be in effect for two weeks, and it applies to residents who pay the full refuse fee. However, those who don't pay the full refuse fee will need to use a private hauler for removal and disposal.

Winds from the former tropical system blew through Danville on Friday evening. By Saturday morning, more than 14,000 customers with Danville Utilities were without power. Crews dwindled that number down to 4,000 by Saturday afternoon.

By Sunday morning, only about 2,000 customers were still in the dark. As crews ventured into various areas through the day Sunday, they encountered more damage.

The city utility also told residents not to be worried by an artificial rise in the number of outages that appeared during the day.

"During the power restoration effort, there are times when crews must temporarily shut off power to an area to make repairs," officials wrote in an update.

As far as storm debris, it will be collected on the regular weekly schedule for yard waste, according to the city. Crews will work extended hours, and additional personnel have been re-assigned to assist.

The city asks residents to follow guidelines:

Place the debris at the edge of the property line, but do not block sidewalks or allow the debris to extend into the street. Also, debris should be placed away from utility poles, guide wires, mailboxes, and fire hydrants.

Do not mix tree limbs, cuttings and brush with other debris such as roofing tiles, fence materials or other items damaged during the storm.

Do not mix garbage with the debris pile.

Tree stumps and root balls are not collected. Contractors are required to chip or haul their cuttings.

Automated garbage collection will remain on regular schedule.

For more information, contact public works at 434-799-5245.