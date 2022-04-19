Danville wants to expand role of public art in community

City officials will hire a firm to create a 10-year strategic plan to increase the role of public art in the community. They also plan to form an arts commission to help carry out that vision.

The city sent out a request for qualifications for the project last week.

Danville City Manager Ken Larking proposed the idea of an arts commission and formulation of a strategic plan.

"The arts are an important component of quality of life in any community, especially an urban-type community," Larking said Tuesday morning.

A lot of people have approached the city asking how Danville could support their artistic endeavors, Larking said.

"Since we didn't have a framework in place, I felt like it would be helpful for us to have a group that focuses on public art and helps to guide our community's efforts in what it does support," Larking said, adding that the efforts include both static art and performance art.

The arts commission would be all-volunteer, but the number of members it would have is not known, Larking said.

The city has $100,000 included in its upcoming capital and special projects budgeted for art-related items, Larking said. Officials aren't sure how much the development of the plan would cost.

The project could "definitely mean more of and more variety of art in the community," he added. A robust art program and more encouragement and promotion of the arts make an area a more interesting place to live and more attractive for prospective businesses, Larking said.

According to the request, the project will "create a unified 10-year strategic plan that will support and operationalize the work of a soon-to-be created arts commission, appointed by Danville City Council."

"This will include a well-defined vision and unifying brand for publicly-supported art of all kinds within the city of Danville," the request states.

A request for qualifications involves the city asking firms to submit their qualifications for the tasks the city wants performed, Larking said. Examples of their work will be submitted, as well as a narrative of how they would approach carrying out the project.

The consultant hired for the project would:

Consult on the project's scope and schedule with Danville Parks and Recreation staff and other departments as necessary;

Review existing documents, plans, studies and policies and other information regarding arts programs provided by the city;

Prepare presentation documents and material in formats suitable for public meetings and other public participation formats;

Lead facilitation of public participation and a steering committee;

Respond to comments from the public and staff, provide documentation reporting on public participation efforts;

Attend meetings with city staff and other groups or departments and prepare meeting summaries;

Develop a plan document including images, texts, maps and drawings;

Revise drafts of the strategic plan after review by city staff and presentations to citizens and other advisory groups; and

Prepare a final report.

"Hopefully, we'll be implementing whatever comes out of that plan from the contractor," said Danville Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia. "We feel public art is absolutely a big part of our creation of a sense of community."

Parks and Rec is managing the request and firm selection process, Sgrinia said.

According to officials, a public art plan would determine the mission, vision, goals, policies and guiding principles for the public art commission; suggest the structure, function and process of a public art commission in Danville; and define public art.

It also would suggest opportunities for residents and visitors to experience local visual art installations and provide opportunities for local artists to display work in a public setting.

In addition, the plan "encourages a broad spectrum of public art opportunities [both static and performance] to ensure the development of diverse projects that honor Danville's rich history, community, and culture of innovation and creativity."

Currently, Danville has an art trail that includes about a dozen works of art installed at several locations throughout the city, including those near the Danville Science Center, the Community Market, next to Carrington Pavilion, at Main Street downtown in front of the "HOME" sign, Spring and Floyd streets, the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, and other spots.

"We started the public art trail a few years ago and this is a way to expand upon all of the arts in the community," Sgrinia said.

Larking pointed out the current outlets for the arts in the community, including the Historic North Theatre, Smokestack Theatre Company, Danville Symphony Orchestra, Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History and other organizations.

"I felt like as a city, we had an opportunity by establishing an arts commission to help promote the existing efforts and create new efforts," Larking said. "The arts commission would implement the recommendations of the strategic plan. It would potentially also, through city funding, help support individual efforts in whatever medium that could be public performance arts, public art exhibits."

The city would also seek funding partners for arts projects, Larking said.

Mayor Alonzo Jones said the plan and the arts commission would give the city an opportunity to have policies, plans, procedures in place on how to provide for the arts in Danville.

"I'm really happy because we're putting something in place," Jones said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.