Danville working to get the lead out (of homes)

Lead is a terrifying element that can pose dangers in homes, especially for the children living in them.

That's why the city has implemented a program to help qualifying families eliminate the substance from homes built before 1978.

Michael Beckner, the city's Lead Safe program manager, was hired by the city in May to lead Danville's efforts to target the problem.

"We just want to help Danville families provide the safe and healthy homes children need," Beckner said during an interview in his office in the Municipal Building on Thursday morning.

Danville will focus its lead-reduction efforts on homes belonging to low- and moderate-income residents and housing children. Families at 80% or less of the city's median household income can qualify for the program that offers the services at no cost.

"It's all free of charge," Beckner said.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the city $1.78 million to investigate possible lead hazards in residences in the city that were built before 1978.

That was the year lead in interior products, including paint, became illegal.

The grant is for 42-months and covers the cost of the program, including Beckner's position as well as a risk-assessor job that will be filled later, he said.

Lead, when ingested by children, has been linked to lower IQ, hearing loss, damaged nerves, abdominal pain and cramping, fatigue, slowed growth, anemia and other conditions.

"Children will eat it and adults can ingest it as well when cleaning and the dust gets stirred up," Beckner said.

The city of Danville will assess up to 100 homes for lead dangers and get rid of the harmful substance in most of them.

City officials expect to remediate — remove lead danger — from 83 homes as a result of the grant, Danville Community Development Director Ken Gillie told the Danville Register & Bee in January.

The city modeled its Lead Safe program after Roanoke's.

Beckner is informing numerous organizations about the program, including the Danville Department of Social Services, Piedmont Access to Health Services, Danville Public Schools and religious groups.

Beckner inspects homes with and X-ray fluorescence lead-testing gun, checking and measuring lead levels in multiple layers inside walls. The element is also found in old window frames. An outside contractor performs needed abatement and deeper inspections with more sophisticated equipment when needed.

So far, he has inspected six homes, with five testing positive for lead, Beckner said.

Though he doesn't know how many homes in Danville contain lead, Beckner pointed out that a large percentage of them were built before 1978. The city of Danville has about 25,000 parcels, but not all of them include homes, he pointed out.

Besides being included in paint before 1978, the use of lead in products goes back thousands of years, Beckner said. The Romans used it to sweeten wine and it has been an ingredient in lipstick, nail polish, toys and other items.

Food products from Mexico have been contaminated from being grown in soil containing lead, Beckner said.

It was used in paint because it would dry faster and it was more durable, he said.

During home inspections, lead levels above 0.5 milligrams per square centimeter of wall are considered hazardous, Beckner said.

Lead abatement and remediation includes scraping away paint chips and stabilizing and trapping lead in walls to render it harmless, he said.

An additional grant-funded program called "Healthy Homes" evaluates and gets rid of radon and other harmful elements in homes, as well as slip-and-fall hazards, mold and fire dangers.

For more information about the Lead Safe program, those interested can call 434-799-5260 or email Beckner at becknml@danvilleva.gov.