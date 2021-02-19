Danville's bike-share program cycles back to life after nearly a year

Danville is moving into a new cycle with its bike-share program.

The initiative, launched in 2017, went on a nearly yearlong hiatus after a previous vendor — Zagster — ceased operations because of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

With a new company in place, the program offering bicycle rentals in the River District is riding once again.

Danville Parks and Recreation has established a contract with Tandem Mobility. At a price of $3 an hour, users can rent a bike to ride through downtown Danville or the Riverwalk Trail. The process is administered through the Movatic app available via download on Apple and Android devices.

One major change is the cost to ride. The previous program offered the first hour for free, and then charged $3 per hour after that. There's no free offering with Tandem Mobility.

The city of Danville first contracted with Zagster in August 2017 to launch the program. The company paused the operation in late March due to the pandemic and ultimately ended the service in June.