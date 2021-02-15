Danville's city manager in line to get nearly $13K raise

It looks like Danville's city manager will get a raise following an evaluation earlier this month.
Danville City Council will vote Tuesday night whether to give the city manager, along with the city attorney and city clerk, a salary increase.
If the pay hikes are approved, City Manager Ken Larking's annual salary will go up from $177,019 to $190,000.
"We're all really happy with the job Ken has been doing, how he is handling the pandemic, how Danville has dealt with it," said City Councilman Lee Vogler.
Councilmen say Larking has done an excellent job getting information out to the public and to council on everything from the pandemic to other matters.
"He works extremely well with all of us," said City Councilman Sherman Saunders. "Whatever information one council member gets, he gives it to all nine [members]."
The city's manager's job duties include overseeing employees, meeting with department heads, drawing up annual proposed budgets and others.
Yearly salaries for City Attorney Clarke Whitfield and City Clerk Susan DeMasi would increase to $145,516 and $58,512, respectively.
The pay increases, which would come following job performance evaluations on Feb. 2, would be effective March 1.
"I certainly appreciate the confidence council has in me," Larking said Monday, adding that his salary is in line with those in similar positions at complex organizations such as municipal government.
Larking has worked for the city since 2013, first as deputy city manager before becoming city manager in 2016. He oversees the city's roughly 1,100 employees.
A study of city salaries completed in January 2020 by the Bridgewater-based consultant, the Berkley Group, recommended that the city increase the pay ranges of some city positions to bring salaries up to par with other similar communities.
The study recommended establishing new pay ranges based on "market average minimums and best practices" and adjusting employee pay to the minimum, where the salary is too low.
It also recommended funding performance increases at the highest level possible and revise pay policies to align them with pay scales in similar communities.
The study included salary comparisons with other localities of similar size and those the city had been losing talent to. Those localities included Lynchburg, Roanoke, Roanoke County, Pittsylvania County, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Bedford County, Greensboro, North Carolina, and other areas.
The annual salary for Charlottesville's new city manager is $205,000, according to a Jan. 14 article in The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress.