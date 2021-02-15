Danville's city manager in line to get nearly $13K raise

It looks like Danville's city manager will get a raise following an evaluation earlier this month.

Danville City Council will vote Tuesday night whether to give the city manager, along with the city attorney and city clerk, a salary increase.

If the pay hikes are approved, City Manager Ken Larking's annual salary will go up from $177,019 to $190,000.

"We're all really happy with the job Ken has been doing, how he is handling the pandemic, how Danville has dealt with it," said City Councilman Lee Vogler.

Councilmen say Larking has done an excellent job getting information out to the public and to council on everything from the pandemic to other matters.

"He works extremely well with all of us," said City Councilman Sherman Saunders. "Whatever information one council member gets, he gives it to all nine [members]."

The city's manager's job duties include overseeing employees, meeting with department heads, drawing up annual proposed budgets and others.

Yearly salaries for City Attorney Clarke Whitfield and City Clerk Susan DeMasi would increase to $145,516 and $58,512, respectively.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}