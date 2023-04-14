The Danville Regional Airport recently released details on its Free Fly Day and Airport Open House that will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29 at the airport.

Ten pilots are expected to complete free airplane rides for children ages 8 to 17. Registration is closed. Based on attendance activity, flights will be provided for those on the waitlist and walk-ins. However, the airport cannot guarantee that a flight will be completed for those on the waitlist and walk-ins.

Children should arrive at the event based on their pre-registered time slot. A parent or legal guardian must be in attendance when a child completes an airplane ride to sign a waiver.

Airplane rides may be impacted by low ceiling conditions or rain. The airport’s webpage will be updated April 28 to identify whether airplane rides can be provided.

Open house activities will be completed regardless of weather conditions and will include tours of the airport’s operations tower and the Civil Air Patrol. In addition, those attending can experience the Danville Science Center's StarLab and enjoy a star filled night and flight into space aboard the Orion Spacecraft. This exhibit will be located near the sliding glass doors of the terminal building.

There is no charge to attend the open house and free refreshments will be provided to the public. This event could be impacted by weather. No rain date has been set.

Learn more online at www.danvilleregionalairport.com.