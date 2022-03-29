Danville's House of Hope to remodel and expand, more than doubling its current capacity

House of Hope plans to revamp and expand its homeless shelter to meet high demand for a place to stay.

The homeless shelter at Patton and South Ridge streets can house 16 clients, which just isn't enough, said House of Hope Executive Director Jude Swanson.

"We get phone calls every day," Swanson said during an interview at the shelter Tuesday morning. "We can't always take everyone, which is sad."

The project will more than double House of Hope's capacity from 16 beds to about 40 and expand space for homeless people from the building's basement to upstairs. The bottom floor will grow from 16 to about 30 beds and the upper level — to be called "Norma's Place" — will have 10 beds for single-mother families and women, Swanson said.

Solex Architecture in Danville is designing the project and the city is seeking bids for the revamp. Federal American Rescue Plan Act funding — received by the city's community development department from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development — will pay for at least part of the project.

The city received $990,667 for the Housing Opportunities Made Equal program. Of that amount, $600,000 will go toward the House of Hope project and the remaining $390,667 will be used for tenant-based rental assistance, said Danville Community Development Director Ken Gillie.

The nearly $1 million was part of $5 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also known as the COVID-19 stimulus package, for the Homeless Assistance and Supportive Services program. Almost $97 million was earmarked for providing help for homeless Virginians and others at risk for homelessness in the state, Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced in April 2021.

Through the tenant-based rental assistance program, the city spent $691,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant money to help residents pay rent or mortgage from June 2021 through last week, Gillie said.

There has been an increase in calls seeking assistance at House of Hope and the Danville Department of Social Services, he said.

"We just know we've had a substantial number of calls higher than what we usually get," Gillie said Tuesday afternoon.

Work at House of Hope will also include installing walls in the shelter's current, lower-floor location to increase the number of rooms there, Swanson said.

There will be handicapped-accessible restrooms upstairs, a room with computers for guest use, a common area, and a play area for kids, Swanson said.

Work should begin the middle of this spring and hopefully be complete before next winter, he said.

The upper floor of the building at 206 S. Ridge St. currently houses the Law Offices of Michael P. Regan, The Redemption Center Church and To Be Successful Youth Enrichment Program. They have been notified of the project and will be relocating, Swanson said.

House of Hope gets its money from grants, and donations from individuals and churches.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.