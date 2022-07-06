Danville's Long Mill dam to be demolished after years of debate

The Long Mill dam will soon be history.

Danville City Council voted 6-3 during its meeting Tuesday night to remove the structure located on the Dan River between the White Mill building and the Danville Family YMCA.

Councilmen Lee Vogler, James Buckner and Madison Whittle voted against the idea.

"My position has been consistent and clear on this," Vogler said just before the vote. "I don't support removing this dam. There are simply too many unknowns that haven't been answered."

Mayor Alonzo Jones, Vice Mayor Gary Miller, and city councilmen Barry Mayo, Sherman Saunders, Bryant Hood and Larry Campbell voted to remove the structure.

The debate over whether to remove the dam had been happening for years, but the topic had taken on a new urgency since development is coming to that part of the Dan River, including a Riverfront Park and renovation of the White Mill building.

Removal of the dam would bring state and federal permitting advantages to the two projects, Danville City Manager Ken Larking told City Council during a work session June 21.

"All these permits will depend on that dam coming down," said Miller, who has pushed for the structure's removal.

Larking recommended the dam’s removal not only because the structure is dangerous but because the move would reduce flooding, restore fish passages, create natural sediment movement and reduce bank erosion. Also, the structure no longer serves a function and poses a danger, he said during the work session.

Supporters of the dam's removal have also cited deaths in recent years at the dam and others like it.

Five-year-old Kolton Karnes drowned at the Brantley Steam Plant dam in 2010. He was the fourth person to drown at one of the Dan River’s low-head dams since 1965. The dam, which was located downstream of the Long Mill dam, was removed in 2011.

In August 2020, 76-year-old Axton resident Ronald Edward Reynolds died after the canoe he was in with his grandson capsized twice at the bottom of the Long Mill — sometimes referred to as the White Mill — Dam.

Also, a deadly June 16, 2021, tubing accident claimed the lives of four family members at an 8-foot-high dam at the Duke Energy Dan River Steam Station in Eden, North Carolina. The nine family members who set out tubing that day were unaware of the dam.

"They [low-head dams] remain dangerous," Miller said. "People continue to drown."

Danville Public Works in 2016 recommended removing the dam.

The firm DHM Designs Inc. (which is now Site Collaborative) in Raleigh, North Carolina, found in 2017 that demolishing the dam would restore natural habitat and an extended view up and downstream of the structure, showing water rushing over rocks in the river.

Vogler questioned the idea of returning the portion of the river that includes the Long Mill dam to its "natural state."

"What really is the natural state of the river when this dam has existed for over 120 years?" he said.

Referring to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers data from the 1870s and 1880s, Vogler said the the depth of the river in the stretch where the dam would be removed would range from about 3/4 of an inch to 4 feet.

"No current, in-depth analysis has been done to show what that river will look like when the dam is removed," he said, adding that the city won't have a riverfront park but a "puddle-front park" with the dam gone.

The concrete dam — owned by the city — stretches 1,144 feet across the Dan River and is 5 feet tall.

The dam is believed to have been built around 1894 to create water power for the Dan River Inc. factories along both sides of the Dan River. For most of its history, it was not accessible to the public.

Saunders called removal of the dam "a matter of safety" and a "matter of private investment," referring to the money being spent for projects, including the planned riverfront park and restoration of the White Mill building.

"One death is too many," Saunders said.

In another matter, council voted 8-1 to approve a moral obligation agreement and a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into an agreement with American National Bank for a $26.5 million loan for construction of part of the White Mill project. Whittle voted against approval.

The $26.5 million would finance the Danville Industrial Development Authority's part of the White Mill project, which includes the renovation and re-development of 110,675 square feet of retail and commercial space in the building and 84,773 square feet of parking space.