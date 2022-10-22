Danville's White Mill project delayed again, awaiting financing on $85 million project to close

The White Mill project to convert the old Dan River Inc. building into apartments and commercial space is delayed yet again.

Officials had expected construction to begin this month, but that has been pushed back until financing for the $85 million project has closed.

"We are now looking at closing mid-November with construction commencing shortly thereafter," said Kendra Bishop, spokesperson for The Alexander Company, the Wisconsin-based firm partnering with the Danville Industrial Development Authority on the project. "Construction won't commence until financing closes."

The project is expected to be complete in the final quarter of 2024.

"We still anticipate a 24-month construction period," Bishop said.

When asked of the chances of the project failing to materialize, Bishop said that prospect is highly unlikely.

"All of our partners and lenders, including the dedicated team of people at the IDA and city, have worked diligently to overcome the economic conditions that have negatively impacted the project [e.g. interest rates and construction cost increases]," Bishop said. "Barring any monumental unforeseen events, we all remain fully committed to redeveloping the White Mill."

The price tag was originally $62.5 million but has gone up to $85 million.

The cost hike has been mostly due to new site development costs, allowance for tenant improvements and the increase in construction costs.

Officials had initially hoped for construction to begin by the end of last year, but it was delayed due to inflation, worker shortages and supply chain issues.

Plans for the White Mill project in the former textile facility include 110,000 square feet of commercial space, 150 apartment units (with an additional 100 units in the future) and 219 interior parking spaces. In addition, the covered bridge that spans the Dan River from the north side of the White Mill to the former Long Mill site is being restored. The bridge will be for pedestrians and will connect the north and south sides of the Riverwalk Trail.

There are also plans to use the canal on the south side of the building as a whitewater feature and to provide about 1.12 acres fronting the Dan River for an extension of the Riverwalk Trail.

The Alexander Company and the IDA signed a memorandum of understanding during a ceremony in May 2021 at the Danville Family YMCA across the Dan River from the White Mill.

Entering into the partnership under 424 Memorial Drive LLC — instead of having the Alexander Company buy the property outright — allows the use of historic tax credits for the project.

The IDA owns the White Mill property, but the authority agreed to admit the Alexander Company into the ownership structure as part of the memorandum of understanding.