Danville's White Mill project gets $5 million infusion from state grant

The White Mill redevelopment project is getting a $5 million million boost from the state.

The grant money will come from Virginia's Industrial Revitalization Fund, which provides gap financing for construction projects aligned with local and regional development strategies, primarily in distressed communities, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office announced Tuesday.

The $5 million for the White Mill project was part of $24.7 million in 22 grants for localities across the state.

"The transformation of older, vacant or blighted structures into productive, usable spaces is crucial to catalyzing economic growth to create thriving communities," Youngkin said in a news release Tuesday.

Danville City Manager Ken Larking said the $5 million will help fill the gap that needs to be covered for the roughly $85 million White Mill project.

"We were very pleased to hear about this award this morning," Larking told the Danville Register & Bee.

The White Mill's redevelopment is a joint project between the Danville Industrial Development Authority and the Madison, Wisconsin-based Alexander Company.

The IDA's financial responsibility for the project is being covered by a $21 million loan, $6.5 million from the IDA to serve as a down payment and $1.5 million for the land — for a total of $29 million.

The $5 million grant will knock the IDA's cost down to $24 million, Larking said. State and federal historic tax credits will also help cover the cost of the project, he said.

"The Alexander Company has responsibility for its portion of the project, so this [grant] will help with the IDA's portion," Larking said.

Danville Economic Development and Tourism Director Corrie Bobe and Project Manager Kelvin Perry worked on the application for the grant money, Larking said.

The governor's announcement points out the plans to redevelop the 650,000-square-foot for Dan River Inc. White Mill building into a modern commercial space with interior parking and 150 new housing units.

The project's first phase will generate more than $34 million in capital investment and create more than 100 new jobs, Youngkin's office pointed out.

"I greatly appreciate the governor approving this request," Larking said, also thanking Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick and the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

The grant also will enable the city to offer commercial and office space at a competitive rate, Larking said.

The White Mill will be redeveloped into a multi-use project that will initially feature 147,000 square feet of commercial space and 150 apartments. Another 56 units are planned in a future phase.

The 150 apartments will be built on the top three floors of western two-thirds of the building and will include one-, two,- and three-bedroom units. Some will be loft style. The future apartments will be built on the top floors of the eastern one-third of the building.

The first floor and eastern one-third of the second floor will be reserved for commercial space, with the lower level of the building being converted into 219 interior parking spaces for tenants.

Construction of a riverfront park on four acres between the White Mill building and the King Memorial Bridge will also take place.

In addition, an easement over about 1.12 acres of land along the Dan River will allow for the extension of the Riverwalk Trail.

There are also plans to use the canal on the south side of the building as a whitewater feature, as well as plans to restore the bridge that spans the river from the north side of the White Mill to the former Long Mill site.

"This project will be quite impactful not only to our community, but also the region," Larking said. "As it [the White Mill] represented a symbol of decline for Danville, it will soon be a symbol for hope and prosperity."