Debate floats again as Danville council considers taking down Long Mill dam

It looks like Danville City Council will vote at its next meeting whether to tear down the Long Mill Dam, following years of on-and-off debate over the matter.

But this time the situation is different, since development coming to that part of the Dan River including a Riverfront Park and redevelopment of the White Mill building has brought an urgency to resolve the issue.

Removal of the dam would bring state and federal permitting advantages to the two projects, Danville City Manager Ken Larking told City Council during its work session Tuesday night.

Larking recommended the dam's removal not only because the structure is dangerous but because the move would reduce flooding, restore fish passages, create natural sediment movement and reduce bank erosion.

"I completely understand why people enjoy the Long Mill, its beauty and what it means to our community," Larking told council members. "I don't take it lightly when I bring this recommendation forward."

The dam does not serve a function any more, he said. Though it is beautiful, he added, it is dangerous.

Larking, during his presentation, cited past deadly incidents involving dams in the region.

Five-year-old Kolton Karnes drowned at the Brantley Steam Plant dam in 2010. He was the fourth person to drown at one of the Dan River’s low-head dams since 1965. The dam, which was located downstream of the Long Mill dam, was removed in 2011.

In August 2020, 76-year-old Axton resident Ronald Edward Reynolds died after the canoe he was in with his grandson capsized twice at the bottom of the Long Mill — sometimes referred to as the White Mill — Dam.

The incident occurred when Reynolds and his adult grandson went over the dam in a canoe, got tangled up in debris and the current and overturned.

They were able to get the canoe right-side up and reenter it, only to capsize again and fall out. The grandson was able to hold on to a rock but Reynolds was not.

Neither Reynolds nor his grandson was wearing a life jacket.

Also, a deadly June 16, 2021, tubing accident claimed the lives of four of family members at an 8-foot-high dam at the Duke Energy Dan River Steam Station in Eden, North Carolina. The nine family members who set out tubing that day were unaware of the dam.

Not a new discussion

Whether to tear down the dam has been a question discussed by city officials for years. Pointing that out, Mayor Alonzo Jones delegated the work session and turned what could have been another long-winded, repetitive discussion into a relatively quick question-and-answer exchange with officials with no repeated queries from council members.

"We can have this conversation all night of you want," Jones said, adding that "we've heard it before."

City Councilman James Buckner expressed concerns that removing dam would narrow the river by 100 feet at each side. But Danville Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia said that will not happen.

"There's no way it's going to do that," Sgrinia told Buckner.

Site Collaborative President Graham Smith said, "There is no evidence there would be any significant change in water width."

There are plans for a riverfront park on a 4-acre spot near King Memorial Bridge and an area for whitewater rafting.

The firm DHM Designs Inc. (which is now Site Collaborative) in Raleigh, North Carolina, found in 2017 that demolishing the dam would restore natural habitat and an extended view up and downstream of the structure, showing water rushing over rocks in the river.

The study estimated at the time that it would cost between $100,000 and $250,000 to remove the dam. That cost has likely increased significantly due to inflation.

Also, getting rid of the dam would result in no ongoing maintenance costs or dam safety concerns, the study concluded.

By removing a large obstruction, smaller obstacles could be added to get more recreational benefits from the river, a consultant told councilmen at the time. The only drawback would be elimination of the visual cues of the dam’s presence.

The concrete dam — owned by the city — stretches 1,144 feet across the Dan River and is 5 feet tall.

The dam is believed to have been built around 1894 to create water power for the Dan River Inc. factories along both sides of the Dan River. For most of its history, it was not accessible to the public.

Danville Public Works in 2016 recommended removing the dam.

The city did not demolish the dam previously because many area residents opposed the idea.

Danville City Council voted 8-1 to table — for more research and discussion of more options — whether to remove the then-122-year-old, low-head structure in June 2016.

Councilman Madison Whittle claimed that that a large amount of coal ash was still sitting on the bottom of the river, and that removing the dam would stir it up. Whittle was referring to the coal ash spill that occurred at the old Dan River Steam Station in Eden, North Carolina, on Feb. 2, 2014, and dumped coal ash into the river.

But Larking quickly corrected Whittle.

"There is no evidence there is coal ash there," Larking said. "There was a pretty extensive operation to remove coal ash [from the Dan River] after the spill."

Vice Mayor Gary Miller, who has been a vocal supporter of the dam's removal, said the No. 1 priority is protecting the public.

"It's [the riverfront park] going to attract kids and people like a magnet up to the dam," Miller said. "There will be more people getting near that dam."

Councilman Lee Vogler said there is historical data from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from the 1870s and 1880s — before the dam was built — showing that the river's depths in the area ranged from 3/4 of an inch to 4-foot pools before the dam was constructed.

"There will be rocks all over the place [if the dam is removed]," Vogler said. There won't be kayaking there, but rock-climbing instead, he added.

Larking and Smith also said removing the dam would also ease the way for getting permitting for a pier.

Other issues

In other matters, Danville City Council rejected a proposed during its regular meeting to increase in the property tax for airplanes, from 30 cents per $100 of assessed value to 69 cents per $100 of assessed value — a 130% increase.

The vote was 5-4 in favor of the increase, but six votes were needed for the increase to pass. Whittle, Vogler, Buckner and City Councilman Bryant Hood voted against it. Jones, Miller, and councilmen Larry Campbell, Barry Mayo and Sherman Saunders voted in favor.

