Delay continues, costs grow for Danville's White Mill project; construction now expected to begin in August

Construction still hasn’t started on the project to redevelop the iconic former Dan River Inc. White Mill building along Memorial Drive, and the anticipated cost of the endeavor has risen yet again.

The price tag, which was originally $62.5 million, has gone up from $68.75 million to about $81 million.

Almost all of that roughly $12 million hike is due to new site development costs, allowance for tenant improvements and the increase in construction costs, Danville Economic Development Director Corrie T. Bobe said late Friday afternoon following a special meeting of the Danville Industrial Development Authority.

Officials had initially hoped for construction to begin by the end of last year, but it was delayed due to inflation, worker shortages and supply chain issues. The cost of the project also went up 10% — from $62.5 million to about $68.75 million.

Now the timeline for work to start has been postponed once again to August, according to a spokesperson for The Alexander Company, the Wisconsin-based firm teaming up with the IDA for the project.

“Ultimately, we remain eager to get the lights back on in White Mill,” Alexander Company spokesperson Kendra Bishop told the Danville Register & Bee via email Thursday. “Historic preservation projects of this magnitude are complex and can take time, and we don’t want our lengthy due diligence process to be misconstrued as a lack of interest or effort. Returning the White Mill to its former glory is still a priority for The Alexander Company.”

The IDA, during its meeting, approved two resolutions for investments from two firms in federal and state historic tax credits for the project: Chase Community Equity, LLC, for the federal credits, and Commonwealth Advisors Capital for the state credits.

About $10.9 million in federal tax credits and and about $14.06 million in state tax credits — a total of about $25 million — are expected to cover nearly a third of the cost of the $81 million project.

Virginia Housing, formerly known as the Virginia Housing Development Authority, will provide financing for the residential portion of the project through a bond issuance, Vos said.

Other parts of the project will be covered by The Alexander Company and the IDA.

The city is reviewing the project for permitting and the project’s building contractor, Rehab Builders, has assembled subcontractor bids, Bishop said.

Also, the company will continue working through partnership agreements and loan documents over the next two months, she said.

Construction hasn’t started yet because “some deliverables have fallen behind,” Bishop said. Also, the bond issuance for the project is planned for July “and we anticipate construction will begin in August,” she said.

The project is now expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2024, Vos said Friday.

Architectural, engineering and environmental remediation plans have been finalized for the project, but “we are incorporating lender and city plan review comments for resubmission,” she said.

The Alexander Company, in a joint venture with the IDA, plans to bring new apartments and new commercial space to the White Mill building.

Plans include 110,000 square feet of commercial space, 150 apartment units (with an additional 100 units in the future) and 219 interior parking spaces. In addition, the covered bridge that spans the Dan River from the north side of the White Mill to the former Long Mill site is being restored. The bridge will be for pedestrians and will connect the north and south sides of the Riverwalk Trail.

And there are plans to use the canal on the south side of the building as a whitewater feature and to provide about 1.12 acres fronting the Dan River for an extension of the Riverwalk Trail.

The IDA and Alexander formed a company, called 424 Memorial Drive, LLC, that jointly owns the property.

Alexander Company will oversee construction of the residential portion of the project, and the IDA will be in charge of the commercial part.

The apartments will come in one-, two- or three-bedroom units for rent, with one-bedroom units renting for between $840 and $980 a month, and the two- and three-bedroom apartments will rent for $1,000 to $1,200 and $1,170 to $1,490, respectively, Vos said.

Officials say 25% of the apartments would be set aside to make housing available for individuals and families earning between $30,000 and $50,000 a year.

