Democrat Chance Trevilian challenging Les Adams

A Danville native and Martinsville resident is running to unseat Republican incumbent Les Adams in the Virginia House of Delegates’ 16th District.
Thirty-year-old Chance Trevillian knows his chances of victory are slim, but he wants to inspire more political involvement in the community.
“I admit I do not have the best of chances to win this race since, as one advisor put it, I am flying the plane while I am building it,” Trevillian said. “But that is one of the main reasons why I am running, to get my community involved in the political process.”
Education, including increasing teacher pay, is the main focus of his campaign.
“We are ranked abysmally low in terms of teacher pay when compared to other states,” Trevillian said.
He also supports the increase in the minimum wage.
“Further increasing the minimum wage will not only help all working families in Virginia, especially in an area such as Pittsylvania County, but to the point of education, it will boost the wages of janitorial staff, bus drivers, cafeteria staff and other school-related staff,” he said.
Raising the minimum wage will also reduce the need for parents to work two or three jobs to make ends meet and enable them to spend more time with their children to help them prepare for school to improve their academic performance, he added.
Strengthening union rights, fighting climate change by bringing clean energy jobs, protecting disability rights (Trevillian has a disability that affects his mobility) and addressing high costs of prescription drugs are also his priorities, along with bolstering the state’s paid sick leave program.
A former conservative Republican, Trevillian said he switched parties in part because of Donald Trump.
“I now consider myself a progressive Democrat,” he said.
He used to be wary of government power, he said.
He also believes he would be a better delegate for the 16th District than Adams, who was first elected in 2013.
“I have heard Adams is a decent guy character-wise,” Trevillian said.
“However, he and I have different values and principles, and I believe my principles would work better both for the 16th District and Virginia as a whole.”
Born in Danville, Trevillian lived his first 12 years in the city. He has lived in the Danville and Martinsville areas his whole life, excluding two years he spent on campus studying elementary education at Longwood University.
Trevillian, who lives with his mother, works part-time at Patrick and Henry Community College and has an associate’s degree in liberal arts/humanities from Danville Community College.