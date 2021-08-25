Democrat Chance Trevillian challenging Les Adams

A Danville native and Martinsville resident is running to unseat Republican incumbent Les Adams in the Virginia House of Delegates’ 16th District.

Thirty-year-old Chance Trevillian knows his chances of victory are slim, but he wants to inspire more political involvement in the community.

“I admit I do not have the best of chances to win this race since, as one advisor put it, I am flying the plane while I am building it,” Trevillian said. “But that is one of the main reasons why I am running, to get my community involved in the political process.”

Education, including increasing teacher pay, is the main focus of his campaign.

“We are ranked abysmally low in terms of teacher pay when compared to other states,” Trevillian said.

He also supports the increase in the minimum wage.

“Further increasing the minimum wage will not only help all working families in Virginia, especially in an area such as Pittsylvania County, but to the point of education, it will boost the wages of janitorial staff, bus drivers, cafeteria staff and other school-related staff,” he said.