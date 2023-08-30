Democrat Trudy Berry formally announced a write-in campaign for Senate District 9 — an area that includes Danville and Pittsylvania County — after a typo snafu left her off the November ballot.

Berry faces Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Clarksville, a longtime lawmaker in the Republican-leaning district.

She lost an appeal earlier this month with the state Board of Elections to declare her the Democratic nominee for the district.

An email that Berry forwarded to the Richmond Times-Dispatch shows local Democratic committee official Clomeniea Oliver sending a party certification form to the Department of Elections on April 10, 2023, but the email address was missing the needed ‘.gov’ at the end to go through.

Oliver died on July 19.

In Oliver’s April 10 email, both Jack Foley, a political director at the Democratic Party of Virginia, and Patricia Harper-Tunley, who chairs the 5th District Congressional Democratic Committee, were copied on the email, the Richmond newspaper reported. No one caught the mistake at the moment.

“After extensive consideration and uncertainty, I hereby announce that I am launching my Democratic write-in campaign to give all voters the opportunity to protect their rights and freedoms by giving them a Democratic choice on their ballot,” Berry said in a statement issued Saturday. “My focus has always been on representing the people and making sure their voices are heard in the General Assembly.”

Berry said her name will be placed on sample ballots in precinits throughout the district.

In her write-in announcement, she said “everyone’s personal rights and freedoms are being challenged by the Republicans in our state legislature.”

On her website, Berry said she decided to seek the seat because residents need a lawmaker who will represent them and not special interests.

“As the people’s representative, I will help protect their personal rights and freedoms and extend equality and justice for all,” she wrote online “I will work to end government overreach into their personal life and health decisions.”

She then waded into the debate over abortion.

“The most personal decisions people make are about their bodies and identities,” she explained. “No government should interfere with the fundamental right of the people to make those personal decisions.”

Citing the time issues — economy, education, health care, housing and the environment — she said while all complex, the intersect with one another.

Berry was born and raised in Michigan and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after high school graduation. During her service, she received an Administrative Specialist Course Honor Graduate certificate, worked as a legal services specialist and received an honorable discharge, according to her campaign website.

She first moved to Virginia in 1990 and then to Lunenburg County — where she still resides — in 1998.

The newly redrawn district include Danville and the counties of Pittsylvania, Halifax, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, Charlotte Luneburg and part of Prince Eward.

“My work experience includes the military, civil service, private sector, retail and substitute teacher,” Berry wrote online “I’ve always felt a calling to serve, so while my children were growing up, I volunteered with the church, PTA, homeowners’ association, Cub Scouts, Brownie Girl Scouts,and Little League.”