Democrats Biden, Warner and Webb carry Danville; Pittsylvania County supports Republicans

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden won the City of Danville over Republican incumbent Donald Trump on Tuesday, according to the city’s tally, marking the fifth consecutive presidential election cycle for Danville to vote for the Democratic nominee.
Biden received 11,568 votes to Trump’s 7,393 in Danville.
In contrast, Pittsylvania County voted overwhelmingly for Trump by a 69.4%-29.4% margin.
With Trump’s win in Pittsylvania County, it made 2020 the 13th consecutive presidential election cycle that the county went in favor of a Republican. The last time a Republican presidential candidate did not win Pittsylvania County was 1968, when George E. Wallace of the American Independent Party, a far-right political party, won roughly 4,000 more votes than both Republican Richard Nixon and Democrat Hubert Humphrey.
In 2016, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton carried Danville 58.4%-38.6%. Trump won Pittsylvania County that year by an even wider margin of 68.2%-29.1%.
According to the county’s Registrar Kelly Keesee, 18,842 people voted early through mailed ballots or by voting in person at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex north of Chatham.
Of that figure, 14,486 people voted in person at the only location that was available.
“We would have liked to have multiple locations to service the individual communities a lot better,” Keesee said. “I think we would have had a much higher turnout had we had a location in the north end of the county and the south end of the county, but unfortunately funding and staffing and equipment didn’t allow us to do that.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the law changed this year that allowed voters to vote absentee without having to give a reason. Voters took advantage in Pittsylvania County, as nearly 41% of registered voters voted early.
“We knew with the law change it was going to be a higher turnout,” Keesee said. “We just truly didn’t anticipate it to be so many. We’re absolutely grateful that many people are interested in voting early because it shows us where we need to make it more accessible for folks to vote early.”
In 2016, the early voting turnout was 2,930.
The counting of Pittsylvania County’s absentee ballots delayed final numbers until late into Tuesday evening but ultimately revealed a partisan split between the city and county that continued down the ballot.
Joshua Norris, the chairman of the Danville Democratic Committee, welcomed the strong support in the city for Biden, U.S. Senate incumbent Mark Warner and 5th Congressional District candidate Cameron Webb.
“I’m not surprised at all because we put in tens of thousands of postcards, put in tens of thousands of phone calls, literature drops at people’s doors,” Norris said Tuesday evening.
Norris said he learned from Democrats, Republicans and independents alike how critical jobs and health care were as deciding factors, especially in the presidential race.
“Those are real concerns that people have, and not just Democrats,” he said. “People are very tired of being stressed out and worried about what the President’s going to do or say.”
Will Pace, the chairman of the Pittsylvania County Republican Committee, was also unsurprised in how the county voted for not only Trump, but U.S. Senate challenger Daniel Gade and House of Representatives candidate Bob Good.
“Even though the state’s gotten more Democratic [in the last decade], Pittsylvania County’s gotten more Republican,” Pace said. “And I think that’s a lot to do with the work of our local Republican committee. Almost all the precincts had some volunteers helping out Republican candidates, and I think the results here are evident of that.”
Warner earns Danville’s support, Gade claims Pittsylvania County
Warner won Danville with 64.9% of the vote compared to Gade’s 34.9%.
Mirroring the presidential race, Pittsylvania County carried the Republican candidate pretty heavily. After the absentee ballots were counted, Gade finished with a 65.6%-34.3% winning margin.
Warner, who has served in the Senate since 2009, was not at a great risk to lose his seat, according to The Cook Political Report, a non-partisan newsletter that analyzes American political races. The outlet projected Warner’s seat as one of 10 Democrat-held Senate spots that would remain with that party.
Warner dramatically outraised Gade throughout the campaign season, taking in $13.2 million compared to Gade’s nearly $4 million, as of Oct. 14, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Warner’s success in Danville, and in Virginia as a whole, was reasonable to expect, Norris said, given Gade’s stances on several issues.
“With the case of [Gade], he’s proven himself to be incredibly radical and extreme in his views,” Norris said.
5th District race still too close to call
Webb also fared well in Danville in his 5th Congressional District race against Good.
Webb earned 62.7% of the city’s votes, besting Good’s 37.04%.
Pittsylvania County supported Good by a 67.6%-32.1% margin.
A significant number of absentee ballots needing to be counted up and down the 5th District made this race too close to call for much of the evening.
The race was marked as a toss-up by The Cook Political Report, but Webb outraised Good throughout the campaign. Webb showed $4.6 million in earnings, as of Oct. 14, per VPAP, compared to Good’s $1.1 million.
Despite that standing, Good remained in solid position for much of the night.
“I think Good’s had a very good showing,” Pace said around 9:30 p.m. “I think Bob Good is surprising a lot of people. I think right now, as the numbers are as they stand, they look encouraging.”
