Democrats Biden, Warner and Webb carry Danville; Pittsylvania County supports Republicans

“We would have liked to have multiple locations to service the individual communities a lot better,” Keesee said. “I think we would have had a much higher turnout had we had a location in the north end of the county and the south end of the county, but unfortunately funding and staffing and equipment didn’t allow us to do that.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the law changed this year that allowed voters to vote absentee without having to give a reason. Voters took advantage in Pittsylvania County, as nearly 41% of registered voters voted early.

“We knew with the law change it was going to be a higher turnout,” Keesee said. “We just truly didn’t anticipate it to be so many. We’re absolutely grateful that many people are interested in voting early because it shows us where we need to make it more accessible for folks to vote early.”

In 2016, the early voting turnout was 2,930.

The counting of Pittsylvania County’s absentee ballots delayed final numbers until late into Tuesday evening but ultimately revealed a partisan split between the city and county that continued down the ballot.