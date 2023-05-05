The downtown building that once housed Schewels furniture store and later Lou’s Antiques will soon be no more.

Staging for demolition of the structure at Main started this week, with the building to be demolished by June 1.

Crews should start removing the building by early next week, said Danville Public Works Director Rick Drazenovich.

“They’re doing their due diligence and making sure utilities are disconnected,” Drazenovich said.

Besides demolition, work will also include installation of a retaining wall between the property and the adjacent parking lot at Me’s Burgers & Brews and back-filling of the Lou’s Antiques site.

The Me’s parking lot is closed, with parking available in the Acrees Parking Garage at 319 Craghead St.

The retaining wall and backfill will take about three weeks to complete and will be finished in late June, according to a news release from the city of Danville.

“Final restoration will include irrigation, sod and a fence at the retaining wall, with completion of that work in mid-July, weather permitting,” Danville spokesperson Arnold Hendrix wrote in a news release.

Greensboro, North Carolina-based D.H. Griffin is the contractor for the project.

Total cost of the project, which is being paid for by the Danville Industrial Development Authority, is $556,680, Drazenovich said.

Demolition, including building removal, backfilling and property restoration, is $489,000, while construction of the wall and fence costs $61,180. The price tag for asbestos abatement is $6,500.

The IDA owns the property.

There are plans for development of the site, Hendrix wrote.

“The property will be marketed to potential developers, with possible end uses ranging from an outdoor eating space to commercial retail or a mixed use of commercial and residential,” the news release states.

During a survey of residents in late 2020, a large number of respondents said they would like the building to be torn down and converted into a public space or replaced with a facility combining public space and other uses.

The survey, which was posted on social media and the city’s website and emailed, yielded responses from 525 people.

Other ideas included a microbrewery, a winery, an arcade bar such as Dave & Busters, a grocery store, skating rink or skate park, a workspace for artists, a mini-mall, a recreation center for youth, a movie theater, an African American history museum (including one for Danville native and NASCAR legend Wendell Scott), an open-air market, miniature golf and an English tea spot. One respondent proposed “an eclectic occult store.”

In November 2021, a Lynchburg architectural firm hired by the city proposed three concepts for the former Lou’s Antiques location — retail and restaurant spaces, commercial and residential units or a structure similar what is already there, with outdoor murals to highlight Danville’s history.

The city hired the firm Moore Architecture for about $11,000 to come up with three ideas for the building.

All three renderings also offered the possibility of an elevated pedestrian bridge above the street that would enable people to walk from the building and cross the street to the riverfront park and the White Mill development.

Built in 1960, the building at 231 Main St. housed Lou’s Antiques until the business moved to Sherwood Shopping Center in December 2020.

The owner was unable to use the bottom floor because of flooding that occurred during Tropical Storm Michael in October 2018 and more floods afterward.

The city asked Lou’s owner to move the business so officials could seek public input and decide what to do with that property, which includes the 22,152-square-foot building and a parking lot.

The IDA bought the building and adjacent parking lot in 2011 for $458,000 to provide stable property ownership.

The IDA had a lease arrangement with Lou’s Antiques Mall.