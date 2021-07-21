Dining out to cost a little more with meals tax hike in Pittsylvania County

It'll now cost a little more to go out for a meal or stay at a hotel in Pittsylvania County.

The board of supervisors on Tuesday night voted to increase the meals tax from 4% to 6% and also established what's known as a transient occupancy tax — at 4% — to apply to people staying in hotels, an Airbnb or camping

The tax increase is effective Sept. 1, said Caleb Ayers, spokesperson for Pittsylvania County. That allows county officials time to let businesses know about the change.

The move, according to county officials, is to try to collect money from those travelling through the county instead of raising taxes on real estate or personal property for local residents.

"With the 2022 Reassessment coming up, we have made it our goal to more fairly distribute the tax burden," Bob Warren, chairman of the board of supervisors, said in a news release. "In the past we have passed a disproportionate portion of the cost of running government onto our landowners, and with these new taxes we are trying to capture revenue from other sources — including those traveling into or through our county — so that we can reduce the cost to our taxpayers."