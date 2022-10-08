Drama continues for members of Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors

Drama playing out on social media among members of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors — currently tasked with filling a vacant seat — illustrates ongoing tensions between the elected officials.

The latest happened this week when three supervisors — Bob Warren, Ron Scearce and Tim Dudley — skipped a special called meeting to discuss applicants for the open position serving the Banister District.

Chairman Vic Ingram accused the trio of boycotting the 4 p.m. Wednesday meeting. Scearce said they requested the gathering be postponed to allow more time to review the applications since residents of the Banister District had until 5 p.m. the day before to submit information to be considered for the appointment.

With Tim Chesher joining by phone, only Ingram and Dalton showed up Wednesday, meaning they didn’t have enough members to make a quorum.

Warren, Scearce and Dudley were against Ingram becoming chair of the board in a January reorganizational meeting. Those three also opposed the firing of David Smitherman as county administrator, a topic that continues to fuel heated debate among Ingram and Scearce on social medial.

“Although this was a special called meeting, that we all had agreed on, and had been legally advertised we did not have enough supervisors present to have a quorum, so we could not proceed,” Ingram wrote on his Facebook page. “I did instruct our staff to email the missing supervisors the same information that we were given in person.”

Ingram noted the intention was talk about how to proceed with the process to select a new supervisor. The agenda showed the discussion would happen in closed session.

“[Wednesday’s] meeting was unneeded and a waste of time,” Scearce asserted in a Facebook post. “Vic was clearly aware that we would not be in attendance for this closed meeting, and he had already made the decision about next week’s meeting.”

The seat in question opened when Jessie Barksdale, vice chair of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, submitted his resignation Sept. 13 — effective immediately — citing personal reasons. Last month, the board voted to request a special election in November 2023 to fill the seat.

In the interim, the board sought applications from people who live in the Banister District. The person appointed will serve until the 2023 election. The winner of that election will fill the remaining term of Barksdale’s seat through 2025.

Another special called meeting is set for 5 p.m. this coming Wednesday. In this gathering, the applicants are expected to provide a presentation to the supervisors on why they want to serve in the appointment.

“At this meeting I hope that we can come to a unified decision regarding who the citizens of the Banister District want to represent them,” Ingram wrote in Facebook. “Not who we may desire but who that district wants.”

Scearce fired back in his Facebook post.

“As always, Vic’s penchant to bring in the drama never ceases to amaze,” the Westover District supervisor said.

While the board received seven applications, one person withdrew from consideration on Friday, the county reported. The current applications are Charles Miller Jr., Kathy Ramsey, Kell Stone, Robert Tucker Jr., Sherri Garner and Sonya Miranda.

“If we cannot make the decision on who will fill this vacated seat the Circuit Court Judge will have to do that for us,” Ingram wrote. “I certainly hope we can agree on a fresh leader for that district without having to ask the Circuit Court to do the job for us.”