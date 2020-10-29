During Danville campaign stop, GOP 5th District candidate Bob Good says battle against Democrats akin to fighting terrorism

“I’m sure he’s a good husband and father and doctor, but the problem is his values do not reflect down in our area,” Pace said of Webb.

Virginia’s sprawling 5th Congressional District — which includes Danville, Pittsylvania County, Charlottesville, parts of Henry County and extends all the way to the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C. — has a lot of ground to cover, and Good said his goal is to get as much face time with voters as he can in the little time he has left.

“We believe that our positions and policies and values all resonate with a majority of voters in the 5th District,” he said, “so we’re going to work and do everything we can to make sure that we win a great victory on Tuesday.”

Some of those positions were on display Thursday as Good decried Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the prospect of a Green New Deal and rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, abortion and the Black Lives Matter movement.