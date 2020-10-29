During Danville campaign stop, GOP 5th District candidate Bob Good says battle against Democrats akin to fighting terrorism

During a campaign stop on Thursday afternoon in Danville, 5th Congressional District Republican candidate Bob Good encouraged a group of supporters to vote early in what he described as the most important election in his lifetime.
Spearheading his message, Good told the dozen people assembled in a side room of the Westside Diner that the fight against Democrats is akin to fighting terrorism.
“The thing that our side has to realize is that the fight will never be over,” Good said. “We’re in a perpetual state of battle for what matters in our country and things that we care about. Because the left — it would be like being in the fight against Islamic Jihad. It’s perpetual. It will be forever. We will fight against terrorism forever. We’ve got to be vigilant forever.”
Good is campaigning against Democratic candidate Cameron Webb, an internal medicine physician, professor and lawyer, in a race that has been deemed a toss-up by several political analysis centers.
Good was introduced Thursday by a number of local GOP figures, including Virginia Delegate Danny Marshall, of Danville, and Will Pace, Chatham’s mayor and the Pittsylvania chair of the 5th Congressional District Republican Committee.
Both reiterated the importance of early voting if possible and their desire to see Webb be defeated.
“I’m sure he’s a good husband and father and doctor, but the problem is his values do not reflect down in our area,” Pace said of Webb.
Virginia’s sprawling 5th Congressional District — which includes Danville, Pittsylvania County, Charlottesville, parts of Henry County and extends all the way to the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C. — has a lot of ground to cover, and Good said his goal is to get as much face time with voters as he can in the little time he has left.
“We believe that our positions and policies and values all resonate with a majority of voters in the 5th District,” he said, “so we’re going to work and do everything we can to make sure that we win a great victory on Tuesday.”
Some of those positions were on display Thursday as Good decried Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the prospect of a Green New Deal and rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, abortion and the Black Lives Matter movement.
On the latter point, Good called Black Lives Matter a “radical” group and a “communist organization” that calls for the elimination of all law enforcement. He accused Webb of siding with the group and wanting to defund the police, though Webb has previously said he is not in favor of defunding the police but rather investing more in mental health and social services professionals who are better trained to respond to some of the calls police handle.
When asked later whether the primary source of BLM demonstrations — police violence against Black people — was worth protesting, Good condemned “racism and discrimination in all forms” as well as “inappropriate actions or behaviors by police any and every time it happens.”
He continued: “I do not believe that the radical BLM organization is representative of the true situation.”
On the topic of climate change, he told the group that a Green New Deal, which Webb has said he does not support, would radically change the lives of America’s citizens.
“All of us want to be environmentally conscious, environmentally responsible. We all want clean air and clean water,” he said afterward in an interview. “I think we want a balanced approach to that. I reject climate and environmental extremism that has a radical, negative impact on our economy, on jobs and on the American way of life.”
When Good moved the conversation to abortion, he accused Webb of being a physician who did not value the lives of unborn children.
“Those people believe in abortion up to the moment of birth for any reason, no restrictions and we get to pay for it with taxpayer money,” Good said of Webb and the Democratic Party. “What do you place a higher premium on than the preciousness of life, especially when you’re a doctor?”
Webb has refuted those claims in the past, though, saying he supports “reasonable limitations as have been upheld under Roe v. Wade” and that the decision on abortion is “best made between a woman, her doctor and her faith.”
Good said he is optimistic for a COVID-19 vaccination in the near future and that he is proud to see the progress made toward understanding treatment and what precautions need to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus that has infected more than 178,000 Virginians as of Thursday.
Good, who appeared at the diner without a face mask on, acknowledged face masks as one of those precautions but said on the choice to wear one, “I’d leave that to each individual to make that decision.”
On a local level, Good weighed in briefly on the pending casino vote in Danville.
“I, personally, if I lived in Danville, would vote against the casino,” he said.
When asked for a reason why, Good declined to say.
“I’ll just leave it at that,” he said.
