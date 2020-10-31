WATCH NOW: During Danville campaign stop, Sen. Tim Kaine calls Cameron Webb 'healer in a nation that needs some healing'

On the final day of early voting in Virginia, Sen. Tim Kaine appeared in Halifax and Danville on Saturday morning to show support for 5th Congressional District Democratic candidate Cameron Webb.
Webb, a physician, college professor and lawyer, is running against former Liberty University athletics administrator Bob Good in a House of Representatives race that is expected to be among the closest in the country. The race has been deemed a toss-up by several political analysis centers, and Kaine described it Saturday as having the potential to be “razor thin.”
With that in mind, Kaine urged the members of the crowd gathered on the playground near 540 Holbrook St. in Danville to vote early if they haven’t already and ensure that their friends and loved ones have a plan to vote as well.
Kaine told the crowd of several dozen people that Webb is uniquely suited, as a doctor, to represent Virginians in Congress, advocate for expanded health care and work toward an end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He’s a healer in a nation that needs some healing,” Kaine said.
He went on to say that President Donald Trump has “flunked the No. 1 job for a U.S. president,” which should be to keep Americans safe. In order to undo all of the damage Trump has caused through his mismanagement of a pandemic response, Kaine urged the assembled crowd to also show strong support for his Senate colleague Mark Warner, who is running for reelection against Republican challenger Daniel Gade, as well as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on the presidential ticket.
“The administration that we have, by denying science and fighting with scientists, by thinking about this merely in political terms rather than in compassionate terms, has hurt this country,” Kaine said.
Webb followed Kaine’s remarks with a telling of his past work in health care and in politics and his desire to see more unity in a country that has become so politically divisive in the past five years.
“No matter what the political ideology differences people say that we have, there’s a point of commonality,” Webb told the crowd. “There are points where we all share our beliefs. In education, it’s that we want every child to have the opportunity to have a strong education and a bright future. In health care, everyone should have access to the care that they need. That’s not a political statement. That is a statement of an American ideal that we should all have these things.”
Webb claimed that more than 200,000 people in the 5th District have already voted, which he said is promising and shows a high level of engagement as well as a cognizance of the threat of COVID-19.
“It’s encouraging not just for the political implications, but also for the health implications,” he told the Register & Bee after his prepared comments. “It means fewer people are going to be in lines on Election Day, and that’s encouraging to me as a doctor.”
In the final few days before the election, Webb was thankful to have Kaine by his side.
“It’s an important race, and I think his presence here helps show that as well,” Webb said. “I have a lot of admiration for the way he’s always been a thoughtful representative of this district as a senator and also a thoughtful governor, someone who tries to represent everybody.”
Kaine told the Register & Bee afterward that he’s helped campaign for aspiring Senate candidates this year, including Barbara Bollier in Kansas and Al Gross in Alaska, who, like Webb, are also doctors. He doesn’t believe that trend is an accident.
“It seems to be kind of a year where a number of people did what Cameron did, which is, ‘We’re really battling about taking health insurance away from millions? Maybe I’ve got to get out there,’” Kaine said. “I do think that issue is grabbing people. The 5th is traditionally thought to be quite Republican, and having a doctor up, I think, could be the thing that flips this race.”
