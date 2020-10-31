WATCH NOW: During Danville campaign stop, Sen. Tim Kaine calls Cameron Webb 'healer in a nation that needs some healing'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The administration that we have, by denying science and fighting with scientists, by thinking about this merely in political terms rather than in compassionate terms, has hurt this country,” Kaine said.

Webb followed Kaine’s remarks with a telling of his past work in health care and in politics and his desire to see more unity in a country that has become so politically divisive in the past five years.

“No matter what the political ideology differences people say that we have, there’s a point of commonality,” Webb told the crowd. “There are points where we all share our beliefs. In education, it’s that we want every child to have the opportunity to have a strong education and a bright future. In health care, everyone should have access to the care that they need. That’s not a political statement. That is a statement of an American ideal that we should all have these things.”

Webb claimed that more than 200,000 people in the 5th District have already voted, which he said is promising and shows a high level of engagement as well as a cognizance of the threat of COVID-19.