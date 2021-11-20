Economic growth eats up room in Dan River Region industrial parks

“Danville and Pittsylvania County have experienced unprecedented economic development success over the past four years,” said Warren, who is also chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. “This is the result of strategic investments and planning from our two localities and economic development teams."

Still space

There may have been a drop in land available for development, but there is still lots of space at the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park in Hurt, a few lots at Cane Creek Centre in Ringgold and the Southern Virginia mega park, Warren added.

"Even as our positive momentum continues and these locations also begin filling up, I am confident that both the Danville-Pittsylvania RIFA and the Staunton River RIFA will be looking for opportunities to expand our portfolio of available and developable space," he said.

RIFA owns three industrial parks — Cane Creek Centre, which totals 900 acres; the Cyber Park, which has 330 acres; and the mega park in the county.

The Danville Industrial Development Authority owns two parks within the city limits — the 197-acre Airside Industrial Park; Riverview Industrial Park, which has 515 acres; and the 158-acre Coleman site at Gypsum Road and Celotex Drive.