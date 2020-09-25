ELECTION 2020: Bryant Hood wants to bring "blue-collar perspective" to Danville City Council

However, court records show Hood has a history of failure to pay debts. He has paid off those debts, he said.

"I sincerely admit that I had a past of being irresponsible with my finances and debt," Hood wrote in a Facebook post earlier this month.

But Hood said he feels he is able to move past his mistakes and contribute as a council member.

"You don't owe the past an explanation, but you do owe your future a chance," Hood said.

If elected on Nov. 3, he said, his main priorities would be supporting small businesses, equal opportunity, improving education, increasing transparency on council and public safety.

Hood said he supports the proposed Caesars Virginia casino project that would be built at Schoolfield if voters approve it in November. He would like for at least 80% of the 1,300 jobs promised to be filled by Danvillians.

More jobs would mean less crime, Hood said.

"I think it's a win for the city," he said. "When you have more jobs, crime goes down."

Hood serves on three boards, including those for the Danville Neighborhood Development Corporation, Big Brothers Big Sisters and House of Hope.

