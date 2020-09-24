ELECTION 2020: Shanks wants seat on council again to see projects through

Former Danville City Councilman Fred Shanks wants another shot on council to usher in the completion of projects he worked on during his previous term.
"I have been heavily involved in several projects that are right up my wheelhouse and I truly want to see them to fruition," Shanks said.
Shanks, who served 12 years on council through June 30 this year, lost his seat to Barry Mayo in the May City Council elections.
He faces Petrina Carter and Bryant Hood in the battle to replace the seat left vacant by Adam Tomer, who resigned mid-way through his term. The seat is currently occupied by former Mayor Sam Kushner, who was appointed by council in July. Kushner is not running for election.
One major project Shanks wants to help the city complete is the $400 million Caesars Virginia casino resort that would be built at Schoolfield if voters approve it on Nov. 3.
Shanks, who also served 12 years on the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority and 10 years on the Danville Utility Commission, pointed to the time he spent looking into the casino topic and participating in the casino gaming operator selection process.
He would also like to see an announcement of a contract for a major project at the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill.
Shanks would also focus on continued support of public safety personnel, responsibly supporting public education, and ensuring council transparency and accountability.
Shanks hopes better turnout in November will improve his chances of prevailing.
He pointed to COVID-19 and the resulting social distancing restrictions that hindered campaigning as contributing factors to his loss in May. Also, the election was delayed by two weeks after uncertainty whether polls would be open, he said.
"There was a great deal of turmoil and confusion," Shanks said.
Shanks wanted to be appointed to fill Tomer's seat and feels council ignored "common sense" and public input by appointing someone else.
Councilmen told the Danville Register & Bee in July they picked an interim councilman instead of Shanks because they didn't want to appear to be endorsing a particular candidate for the November special election.
