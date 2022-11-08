Election official: Turnout improves as city of Danville elections move to November

Kenneth Lindsey wants to see some new faces on Danville City Council and the Danville School Board.

"We need to change it up," the 69-year-old Danville resident said just after voting at the Salvation Army precinct on Henry Street.

That's why he voted for Petrina Carter for City Council.

Another voter at the precinct off North Main Street pointed out the number of challengers on the ballot.

"I see they had a variety of candidates," said 37-year-old Tamarcus Kershaw, who would not say who he voted for.

Voters went to the polls Tuesday to choose who they want to see in local office as well as the 5th Congressional District seat.

On City Council, Alonzo Jones, Gary Miller, James Buckner and Bryant Hood were all running to keep their seats. Two challengers, Petrina Carter and Maureen Belko, also were on the ballot.

On the Danville School Board, three seats were in contention as well as a fourth seat vacated by Renee Hughes, who resigned in November 2021. A special election was held for filling out the remainder of her term.

Keisha Averett, who is currently in Hughes’ former seat after being appointed, is running for a full four-year term on the school board. Takessa C.S. “Keisha” Walker seeks to take Hughes’ place in November.

As for the three full-term seats, incumbents Crystal Cobbs and Brandon Atkins were not running for reelection, but Ty’Quan Graves was trying to retain his position on the school board.

Kushana Galloway, Keith Silverman and Michael Pritchett were also on the ballot for the three full-term seats.

In the 5th District Congressional race, incumbent Republican Bob Good was defending his seat against Democratic challenger Josh Throneburg.

Out of the four precincts visited by the Danville Register & Bee around midday Tuesday, the Salvation Army voting location was the busiest with cars pulling in and out of the parking lot and multiple voters heading inside at a time.

Salvation Army precinct chief Shirley Cunningham said turnout has greatly improved at the location since City Council elections were moved from May to November.

City Council voted 5-4 in December 2021 to move the municipal election to November after a state law requiring the change went into effect the previous July.

Before the change, voter turnout at Cunningham's precinct was dismal — at around 20%, she said.

"It's a little bit better since they combined the City Council elections with the state [and federal elections]," she said.

Out of 1,835 registered voters in her precinct, 136 had voted by around noon Tuesday, Cunningham said. In addition, 235 voted absentee in her precinct, she said.

Over at Grove Park Preschool on South Main Street, about 285 out of 2,385 registered voters had cast their ballots there by around 11 a.m.

"It's been fairly steady," said precinct chief Robert "Q" Jones.

The usual pattern on Election Day includes a rush of voters before 8 a.m. and sizable number of participants showing up during the lunch hour and after 5 p.m., Jones said.

More than 500 voters had showed up at American Legion Post 325 precinct by around lunchtime, said precinct chief Barbara Terry.

"It's been great," Terry said. "Everyone has been so nice."

The precinct's high number of longtime voters has helped ensure a smooth process, she said. There are 2,445 registered voters at American Legion Post 325.

"I haven't had any problems with anyone," Terry said. "Everybody is seasoned. They know what to do."

At the Doyle Thomas Park precinct at the PEACE Community Center on Green Street, voter traffic was sparse compared to turnout at the Salvation Army and American Legion precincts.

"Our heaviest time is usually in the morning or late afternoon," said precinct chief Jacqueline Barksdale.

Nearly 100 of the precinct's roughly 900 registered voters had showed up by just before lunchtime, she said.

"It's been pleasantly steady for this precinct," Barksdale said, adding that she normally sees 50% turnout there.

Back over at Grove Park Preschool precinct, 57-year-old Clarence Williamson said his choices included Alonzo Jones for City Council and Keisha Averett for the school board.

"He's doing a great job for Danville," Williamson said of Jones, who is currently mayor.

Voters in Danville do not elect the city's mayor, but choose council members. Councilmen select the mayor by a vote among themselves.

Williamson, owner of C & J Landscape and Masonry, said he wants to see Danville thrive. He expressed support for the Caesars Virginia casino being built in Schoolfield.

"The casino is bringing more jobs and opportunities for African Americans," said Williamson, who also voted for Throneburg in the Congressional race.

Salvation Army precinct voters Robin and Garry East voted for Good for the 5th District seat.

"I like what he stands for," said Robin, 66. "I'm not happy with Throneburg."

Robin disagreed with Throneburg's pro-choice views, especially since he's a minister, she pointed out.

"I don't know how a preacher can vote for abortion," she said.