Emergency sewer repairs will cause lane closures in Danville

Road closure
City of Danville

Danville City Council taps mayor, vice mayor

Lane closures on Piney Forest Road at Franklin Turnpike are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday to allow for emergency sewer repairs to the sewer tap for McDonald's at 1435 Piney Forest Road.

Both southbound lanes will be closed down after the Franklin Turnpike intersection. Southbound traffic will be detoured on Franklin Turnpike, Orchard Drive, and Nor Dan Drive.

Traffic heading northbound on Piney Forest Road, including left turns onto Franklin Turnpike, will be reduced to one lane.

The lane closures will start at 5 a.m. Tuesday and will continue through Wednesday evening.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible and plan to use an alternate route. Significant backups are expected to occur for traffic heading into the city during the morning commute and leaving the city during the evening commute.

0 Comments

Tags

