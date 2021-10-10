Entering a new reconstruction phase, traffic patterns change Tuesday on Riverside Drive

Riverside Drive's reconstruction project will enter its second phase on Tuesday, altering traffic patterns for the eastbound lanes of one of Danville's busiest roadways.

Alterations will change at the Arnett Boulevard, Locust Lane and Henry Road intersections, the city reported in a news release.

Crews are removing the current asphalt pavement and concrete base and replacing it with a new stone base and asphalt layers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The new base and surface will eliminate the current uneven riding surface and reduce maintenance costs," city officials wrote in the release.

The city is asking motorists to find an alternative route "unless supporting one of the local businesses or traveling to a specific destination in this area."

In general, the project extends from Audubon Drive to Locust Lane. Turning movement restrictions that had been in effect at Audubon Drive as part of the first phase are now lifted as the project transitions to the second phase.

The city reported the specific changes for Tuesday include:

All left turns will be prohibited at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Arnett Boulevard and the intersection of Riverside Drive, Locust Lane and Henry Road. These two intersections will become “right-in/right-out” only while construction on Riverside Drive continues through the intersection areas.

A lane shift will be put in place that will move eastbound traffic on Riverside Drive through the intersections at Arnett Boulevard and Locust Lane. The westbound lanes will be reduced from two lanes to one lane to allow for the shift.

Eastbound traffic on Riverside Drive will be able to turn right into Union Street Bridge Road; however, no outlet to Riverside Drive will be available from Union Street Bridge Road or from Henry Road.

Union Street Bridge Road heading toward the intersection of Riverside Drive and Arnett Boulevard will dead-end at the entrance of the Woodall Nissan dealership. The dealership will be accessible.

Henry Road heading toward the intersection of Riverside Drive and Locust Lane will dead-end at the Danville Electronic Service just beyond Short Street. Danville Electronic Service and Short Street will be accessible.