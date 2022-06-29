Eugene Hodnett, Chatham's first Black police officer, dies at age 91

Eugene Hodnett never met a stranger.

Though small in stature, "he was very huge as far as who he was," said Marvin Wright, former Chatham police chief who was part of the town's police department for 32 1/2 years. He was chief from 2008-20.

"He was very caring," said Wright, 62.

Hodnett, Chatham's first Black police officer who retired in 1994, died Friday. He was 91.

Wright worked as a police officer under Sgt. Hodnett from 1988 until Hodnett's retirement six years later.

"He was a very good boss," Wright recalled. "He never told me to do anything he wouldn't do or hadn't done. He was always more than a boss."

Wright knew Hodnett, who married Wright's aunt, all his life.

"I miss him dearly, already," Wright said. "A lot of people do. He was just a pillar of the community."

A member of Hopel Chapel Baptist Church, Hodnett was also a long-time member of the Pittsylvania County branch of the NAACP.

Willie Fitzgerald, 75, knew Hodnett since Fitzgerald was in high school. Fitzgerald, a member of the Pittsylvania County School Board who served as president of the county NAACP for many years, remembered Hodnett as a dedicated man and strong believer in fairness.

"He was very involved in the democratic process and seeing that people were treated fairly," Fitzgerald said. "He was always concerned about the youth in the county."

In all his years with the police department, the town of Chatham would never promote Hodnett to chief, Fitzgerald lamented. It was "very disturbing and unfair to him," Fitzgerald said.

"He did a great job in the town of Chatham as a police officer," he said.

In his spare time, Hodnett loved to garden, which included raising tomatoes and turnip greens, Fitzgerald said.

He also had his humorous side, Wright recalled.

When Wright first went to work at the department in the late 1980s, he needed to be issued a gun belt. Though left-handed in most tasks, Wright needed a right-handed gun belt.

"I always remember him saying, 'you're left-handed,'" Wright said. "We had a little laugh about that."

Hodnett was always there for Wright whenever he needed to call him out to duty late at night.

"He was always calm, never upset," Wright said. "He was great to work for, a great friend."

Chatham Police Chief Randy Lawson, who has worked with the Chatham Police Department since 2002, did not work with Hodnett but knew him from around town.

"He was a good man," Lawson said Wednesday. "He was always the same person no matter when you met him. He was the perfect example of what a town officer should be. He lived it no matter if he was working."

Hodnett treated everyone equally and would do anything to help others, Lawson said.

"I have a lot of respect for that man," he added.

Wright remembered getting promoted to chief in 2008, years after Hodnett had hung up his hat.

"He was so happy and proud of me for that," Wright recalled gratefully. "He always addressed me as 'chief.'"

Funeral services for Hodnett will be held at noon Thursday at the chapel at Howerton Funeral Home in Chatham. Interment will follow at Floral Hill Memory Garden in Danville.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.