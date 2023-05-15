Even amid delays, by the time summer rolls in, Danville children should be able to frolic in the first of two slash pads in the city.

The first one to open — sometime in mid or late June — is on Third Avenue near the fire station. That $1.8 million project broke ground in December and originally was supposed to be finished by this month.

Supply chain issues and weather have caused a few “unavoidable delays,” according to Andrew Hall, project manager with Danville Parks and Recreation. However, Hall is still optimistic about the project.

“This is a very exciting time for the city of Danville,” Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia said in a statement. “Everywhere you look, there is a construction project underway representing investments in the quality of life of our community. These splash pads have been highly requested by the residents of Danville and we are all anxiously waiting for their opening.”

Tabatha Navarra, project manager for Blair Construction, said in a news release that they look forward to seeing the finished project and have grown accustomed to working through delays in the industry.

“Blair Construction is the general contractor for this project and is committed to completing it in a timely manner,” Hall added.

Blair Construction also is the contract for another splash back at Doyle Thomas Park. Construction started in March on the $2.3 million project and was originally thought to be be finished by August.

However, a supply issue with a prefabricated bathroom will delay the completion until September, according to a news releases.

“Blair Construction is excited to be a part of Danville’s park improvements,” she Navarra in the state. “These splash pads will be a wonderful place for the communities’ children.”

Navarra said in general they are dealing with “unprecedented lead times” on electrical and plumbing supplies across the industry.

“Any materials not locally sourced have become more difficult to get in a timely manner,” she explained.

Despite the small delays, Sgrinia said he looks forward to the future of the recreation department.

“The splash pads are just two of the projects ongoing for us right now,” Sgrinia said. “We have also begun work on Riverfront Park and hope to have it completed by March 2024.”

The massive $14 million endeavor broke ground in March. The park will be built on about 4 acres at Main Street and Memorial Drive between the White Mill site and King Memorial Bridge.

It will include a street-level entrance on its southeast side — from Main Street and Memorial Drive — with an “artistic feature” to lure visitors. Those entering the park would then step down to a water feature — an interactive fountain and spray pad.

That area drops down about 10 feet and leads to a circular lawn. Open green space makes up a large portion of the park, which also would feature a staging area that could be used for small performance events. There would be an elevated walkway/viewing pier stretching about 20 to 25 feet above the park and part of the Dan River.

“Delays in construction are not unique to Danville,” Danville City Manager Ken Larking said in a statement. “I know that everyone working on these projects is pushing forward as quickly as possible to open these projects so they can be enjoyed for at least part of the summer.”