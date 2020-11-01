 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Expecting voters by the thousands, Southside registrars say all systems are go for Election Day
0 comments
editor's pick top story
ELECTION 2020

Expecting voters by the thousands, Southside registrars say all systems are go for Election Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Voting signs.jpg

Voting signs guide aspiring early voters on Saturday outside the Danville registrar's office on Main Street. 

 Parker Cotton/Register & Bee

Election Day is Tuesday and while about one-third of registered voters across Henry, Pittsylvania and Patrick counties including the cities of Martinsville and Danville have already voted, thousands are still expected to cast ballots at their assigned precinct on Tuesday.

The registrar’s office in Danville reminds all voters to be sure and bring identification, wear a face mask and be respectful of others while maintaining 6-feet distancing.

All of the voting precincts in Danville will be open as normal.

The office notes this will be the fourth election this year in the city of Danville and the third with pandemic protocols in place for staff and voters.

Polls in open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Masks are recommended, curbside voting will be available and all polling areas will be accessible to voters with special needs.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Pittsylvania County Registrar Kelly Keesee suggests anyone with a mail-in ballot still unmailed consider putting it in the dropbox outside of her office instead.

Keesee wants to make sure anyone who has tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19 and is in quarantine and wants to vote, gets to do so.

Anyone in Pittsylvania County that is registered and wants to vote, but is unable to because of COVID-19 should contact the registrar’s office at 434-432-7971 and accommodations will be made.

Martinsville Registrar Cindy Barbour reminds Martinsville voters they can still bring a mail ballot to her office if they prefer. It will be accepted until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

“Be sure to bring both envelopes — ballot inside envelope B and your pre-addressed return envelope [purple bar].”

To return a ballot by mail, it must be postmarked on or before Election Day.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Fast facts for Election Day

  • HOURS: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday
  • ID: A valid form of identification is required for first-time voters but not returning voters.
  • MORE INFORMATION: Call 800-552-9745, email info@elections.virginia.gov or visit elections.virginia.gov.
  • REGISTRAR INFORMATION: In Danville, Peggy Petty, 434-799-6560, govote@danvilleva.gov; In Pittsylvania County, Kelly Keesee, 434-432-7971, kelly.keesee@pittgov.org.
0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert