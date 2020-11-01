Expecting voters by the thousands, Southside registrars say all systems are go for Election Day

Election Day is Tuesday and while about one-third of registered voters across Henry, Pittsylvania and Patrick counties including the cities of Martinsville and Danville have already voted, thousands are still expected to cast ballots at their assigned precinct on Tuesday.

The registrar’s office in Danville reminds all voters to be sure and bring identification, wear a face mask and be respectful of others while maintaining 6-feet distancing.

All of the voting precincts in Danville will be open as normal.

The office notes this will be the fourth election this year in the city of Danville and the third with pandemic protocols in place for staff and voters.

Polls in open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Masks are recommended, curbside voting will be available and all polling areas will be accessible to voters with special needs.

Pittsylvania County Registrar Kelly Keesee suggests anyone with a mail-in ballot still unmailed consider putting it in the dropbox outside of her office instead.

Keesee wants to make sure anyone who has tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19 and is in quarantine and wants to vote, gets to do so.