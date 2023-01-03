Extending olive branches, new leadership elected to Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors

There's new leadership on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors with vows of unity from members following a year that was riddled with divisions.

By unanimous vote, Darrell Dalton was elected chairman — replacing Vic Ingram — in a special reorganizational meeting Tuesday evening in Chatham.

Tim Dudley was tapped as vice chair, with only Ingram casting a no vote for him.

The meeting started with Vaden Hunt, the interim county administrator and attorney, conducting the yearly organizing session.

When it came time for nominations for chair, Ingram submitted Dalton's name. Tim Chesher, representing the Dan River District, seconded that motion.

Dudley was the first to offer comments.

"I’ll just tell everyone here at the table and in the audience, Darrell and I met" earlier in the afternoon, he said.

"We had some discussions; tried to work some things out," Dudley, who represents the Staunton River District, said. "I’m being as frank and absolutely honest as I can be.”

“I told Darrell … as an olive branch and to start showing some unity, I will vote in his favor,” Dudley contained. “We need to as a county … we need to absolutely work together.”

The references come after a year of infighting among board members — at meetings and via social media avenues — mainly centered around the January 2022 firing of Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman.

The board is still searching for a permanent county administrator.

Robert Tucker, the Banister District representative and newest board member having been selected to a judge to fill vacant seat, spoke out next in support of Dalton for chairman.

“I’d just like to very deeply address the board and the audience," Tucker said. “I have worked behind the scenes in the last three weeks to bring these two factions together.”

Echoing the olive branch imagery, Tucker said he applauded Dudley for supporting the motion for Dalton to lead the board.

Bob Warren, of the Chatham-Blairs District, then acknowledged he first came to the meeting "with all intentions" of not supporting Dalton for the post.

The reason was centered on the action that happened at the 2022 meeting.

“I have concerns there was recently a meeting held without the county knowing about it or any other supervisors knowing about it," Warren asserted. "I’m holding you accountable to be a good chairman, one that will follow the rules and procedures.”

Warren, again using the olive branch phrasing, signaled support, but caution.

"I do think you are a good man," Warren said. "But I want you to be your own man."

Speaking directly to Dalton, he said a chairman represented the entire county and each member of the board "and not just a few."

“We said we were going to have a reset," Warren said. "Let’s truly see if we are going to have it.”

With no further discussion, a vote was then taken and Dalton was unanimously elected chair.

“I’m very, very humbled,” Dalton said in brief remarks after taking over the meeting. “I’m going to do what’s right. I hope we can work together and move forward for the best interest of the citizens.”

Nominations then opened for vice chair. Ingram nominated Chesher, but that motion failed for lack of a second.

Tucker then nominated Dudely, a motion seconded by Warren. With the exception of Ingram, all voted in favor of Dudley taking the No. 2 post.