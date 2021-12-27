Faced with soaring property values, Pittsylvania County granted 90-day extension on reassessment process

With a barrage of questions still looming from Pittsylvania County residents over soaring property values, the court system has approved an extension in the reassessment process.

Last week, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors passed a motion asking 90 extra days which was granted by circuit court.

Some residents likely experienced sticker shock last month when they realized the new assessed value of their property jumped sharply. On Nov. 19, the county sent notices to all property owners following a reassessment process that spanned more than a year. By law, localities with more than 50,000 residents must conduct reassessment every four years.

County leaders contracted with Brightminds to gather data on the properties. The company used many avenues to determine values, including drone technology.

“There have been many unusual circumstances that have impacted Pittsylvania County’s 2022 reassessment process,” Bob Warren, chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement. “With the drastic rise in property values, we believe that this 90-day extension will ensure that adequate review can occur and will allow more property owners to have appeals meetings with Brightminds.”

The extra time also allows the county to work with the Virginia Department of Taxation and give residents more options to meet with Brightminds for appeals.

The county is required to finish reassessment by the end of the calendar year. However, the extension — allowed under state code — means it’ll be March 31 before the new property values are certified and moved into county records, a news release stated.

The county cited staffing impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic as one reason for the extension request in addition the “unprecedented increase in property values over the past four years,” the news release stated.

County leaders put the blame on supply and demand shifts from the pandemic for spike in property values, a trend playing out across the nation.

In the first half of December, Brightminds held more than 1,000 meetings with property owners. However, the company wasn’t able to talk with everyone who requested a session and some people haven’t yet heard from Brightminds. The 90-extension will allow the county to work with Brightminds to schedule additional meetings in January.

“Providing excellent customer service is a top priority for Pittsylvania County government in all areas, and that is especially true during this reassessment process,” said Vic Ingram, Tunstall District Supervisor who made the motion to authorize the extension. “We believe that this extension will allow us to adequately serve our residents and property owners by giving more time for these appeals meetings.”

The informal appeal meetings with Brightminds serve as a substitute for the board of assessors, an alternative reassessment appeals method that Pittsylvania County utilized in the past, the news release stated. Anyone still not satisfied with the process can make a formal appeal to the county board of equalization, which is expected to convene in the spring.

The November reassessment notices weren’t bills. Instead, the information was distributed to residents to let them know the property’s updated value that will be used for tax purposes over the next four years, Ayers said.

However, that doesn’t automatically translate into a higher tax bill. In fact, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors expected the higher values and anticipates lowering the tax rate in an effort to balance the burden on residents.