Facing possible $20,000 price tag, Pittsylvania County sales-tax vote recount request withdrawn

The group behind the defeated referendum to increase the sales tax for school projects in Pittsylvania County withdrew its request Friday for a recount of the vote.

Pittsylvanians for a Brighter Future decided to rescind its request after finding out it would have to pay the costs of the recount if the results were not in the group's favor.

The recount's price tag would have been about $20,000.

"Because of the cost that would be charged to the petitioner should the recount not be in the petitioner's favor, we felt it was in the best interest not to proceed," said Martha Walker, the group's chair.

Pittsylvanians for a Brighter Future was formed to support the sales-tax hike.

Seventy-five voters signed the petition for the recount, which was filed with the Pittsylvania County Clerk of Court on Nov. 12.

But on Nov. 17, Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones was informed that state law required petitioners to pay recount costs if does not identify enough "yes" votes, according to a report from Walker.