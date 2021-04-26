Fatal crashes prompt study to find ways to improve safety on Piney Forest Road

Congestion and unsafe traffic conditions have prompted an upcoming study to find ways to improve Piney Forest Road.
The $115,000 study will examine the 2.6-mile section extending from Holt Garrison Parkway to Franklin Turnpike. The Danville Metropolitan Planning Organization will pay for the study conducted by EPR in Charlottesville.
"This corridor was selected by the MPO due to its accident history and congestion," said Danville city engineer Brian Dunevant.
The study will look at traffic data and current conditions and roadway characteristics. It will also look at ways to improve conditions for pedestrians and bicyclists. The study should be complete sometime in 2022, he said.
The city received a request for reviewing the need for a traffic signal at Ash Street along Piney Forest, Dunevant said.
"That would be reviewed as part of the study," he said.
A fatal wreck in August at Ash Street and Piney Forest — and other deaths in the past few years — was a factor in selecting Piney Forest Road for a study, said David Hoback, executive director of the West Piedmont Planning District Commission.
A 65-year-old Danville woman died from injuries suffered in a car crash that happened in August in the 1000 block of Piney Forest Road as she pulled out of Ash Street.
Nor Dan Drive and Arnett Boulevard along the corridor are ranked No. 2 and 14, respectively, in the top 100 potential areas for safety improvements in the Virginia Department of Transportation's Lynchburg District, Hoback said.
"A PSI intersection is defined as an area with a greater crash rate than would be statistically predicted," Hoback said.
Nor Dan Drive had 61 crashes and and Arnett Boulevard had 23 from Sept. 30 2015 through Sept. 30, 2020, Hoback said, citing the latest available data from VDOT.
The Danville Metropolitan Planning Organization conducts transportation studies in Danville and Pittsylvania County every year or two, Dunevant said.
What will be done with results from the study would depend on its recommendations, Dunevant said.
"There may be changes that can be more easily implemented," he said. "Any larger projects that are selected would need to identify a source of funding, apply for transportation grants and go through project development once a funding source is secured."
The Danville MPO develops plans and programs that are subject to approval by federal transportation agencies for federal transportation funding to flow to the city of Danville and portions of Pittsylvania County.
The West Piedmont Planning District Commission is a regional planning organization and subdivision of state government chartered by Danville and Pittsylvania County, as well as Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties, and Martinsville and Rocky Mount.