Fatal crashes prompt study to find ways to improve safety on Piney Forest Road

Nor Dan Drive and Arnett Boulevard along the corridor are ranked No. 2 and 14, respectively, in the top 100 potential areas for safety improvements in the Virginia Department of Transportation's Lynchburg District, Hoback said.

"A PSI intersection is defined as an area with a greater crash rate than would be statistically predicted," Hoback said.

Nor Dan Drive had 61 crashes and and Arnett Boulevard had 23 from Sept. 30 2015 through Sept. 30, 2020, Hoback said, citing the latest available data from VDOT.

The Danville Metropolitan Planning Organization conducts transportation studies in Danville and Pittsylvania County every year or two, Dunevant said.

What will be done with results from the study would depend on its recommendations, Dunevant said.

"There may be changes that can be more easily implemented," he said. "Any larger projects that are selected would need to identify a source of funding, apply for transportation grants and go through project development once a funding source is secured."

The Danville MPO develops plans and programs that are subject to approval by federal transportation agencies for federal transportation funding to flow to the city of Danville and portions of Pittsylvania County.

The West Piedmont Planning District Commission is a regional planning organization and subdivision of state government chartered by Danville and Pittsylvania County, as well as Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties, and Martinsville and Rocky Mount.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.