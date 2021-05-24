Federal relief money has helped nearly 1,000 Danville residents remain in their homes through pandemic

More than 1,000 Danville residents have received help with mortgage, rent and utilities assistance from coronavirus relief funds so far.
Before the latest infusion of about $29 million in coronavirus recovery funds for Danville from the American Rescue Plan Act under President Joe Biden, the city received $7 million in CARES Act money last year under President Donald Trump.
“We chose to use some of that for utilities assistance,” said Danville Finance Director Michael Adkins.
The money came in two allotments in June and August. The city has spent about $6.4 million so far and has until the end of the year to spend the $7 million.
Of that $7 million, the city set aside $500,000 for help for utilities customers. More than $320,000 went for 770 utilities accounts in the city, Adkins said.
The city received another $457,000 from the state for Danville Utilities in December 2020. That money helped 1,158 households in the city from mid-December to May, Adkins said. Another roughly 400 households in the county served by Danville Utilities were helped between Dec. 15, 2020 and May 7.
As for rent and mortgage COVID-19 assistance, $454,981 in COVID-19 relief from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has helped 987 people remain in their homes since March 2020, said Danville Spokesman Arnold Hendrix.
Other uses for the $7 million the city received have included $465,000 for economic development programs to help small businesses with rent, e-commerce and personal protection equipment, Adkins said.
“The city focusing on helping our residents and businesses weather the storm of the pandemic was the purpose of these funds,” said Danville City Manager Ken Larking. “We were happy to be able to help people that were experiencing the negative impact of the pandemic and also happy that the federal government provided these resources to our community and gave us the flexibility to use the funds in ways that made the most sense at the local level.”
About $300,000 to $400,000 was used to purchase medical equipment for first responders, and about $200,000 was spent for upgrading virtual meeting capabilities for Danville City Council, Adkins said.
County response
As for Pittsylvania County, it received a total of $10.5 million in CARES Act money.
“Pittsylvania County government allocated all of its CARES Act funds,” said county spokesperson Caleb Ayers. “I’m not sure of the exact amount that has been spent so far. Many projects that are utilizing CARES Act funds are still happening, so it is hard to say.”
The biggest projects the county has used the money for include:
$1.9 million for 6,000 Chomebooks for Pittsylvania County Schools;
Up to $1.1 million for five ambulances;
$1 million to expand broadband access across the county with RiverStreet partnership;
$500,000 for the construction of a new EMS station in Hurt;
$500,000 for the renovation of what is now the Elections and Training Center;
Also, lots of money was invested into actually responding to the pandemic, Ayers added.
“From the purchase of personal protection equipment to deep cleanings of buildings to the renovation of many of our facilities to limit exposure points, we did invest a significant amount of money into protecting citizens and employees,” he said.
The county also spent $150,000 in CARES Act money to buy hundreds of laptops for Danville Community College students who live in the county, as well as $150,000 for the department of social services for utility bill help, Ayers said.
About $99,000 was used to distribute COVID-19 safety kits — which included masks, hand sanitizer and other items — to residents, he said.
Schools
As for education, the Danville School Board has approved about $13.2 million in CARES Act money, including $7.6 million for salaries and benefits, $2.8 million for technology and around $2 million for facilities and upgrades, as well as other items, according to information provided by Danville Public Schools spokesperson Anne Moore-Sparks.
So far, about $3 million has been spent on technology to support distance learning and about $600,000 has been used for facilities upgrades. About $27,400 has been spent on unemployment costs for furloughed employees.
Pittsylvania County Schools must apply for approval on how to spend CARES Act money and seek reimbursement for their expenditures before receiving the funds, said finance director Tracey Worley.
“We’re looking at some equipment-type purchases,” Worley said, adding that they would include classroom cameras the provide and record remote lessons, laptops and maintaining operations.
Round one of funding in June 2020 included about $1.9 million in CARES Act money.
“So far, we’ve spent a little over $1 million of round one,” she said.
Round two of funding would include about $6.8 million, with a major project including replacing heating and air-conditioning systems and windows in older schools, Worley said.
“We’re in the process of getting it approved,” she said.