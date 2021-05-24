Federal relief money has helped nearly 1,000 Danville residents remain in their homes through pandemic

Other uses for the $7 million the city received have included $465,000 for economic development programs to help small businesses with rent, e-commerce and personal protection equipment, Adkins said.

“The city focusing on helping our residents and businesses weather the storm of the pandemic was the purpose of these funds,” said Danville City Manager Ken Larking. “We were happy to be able to help people that were experiencing the negative impact of the pandemic and also happy that the federal government provided these resources to our community and gave us the flexibility to use the funds in ways that made the most sense at the local level.”

About $300,000 to $400,000 was used to purchase medical equipment for first responders, and about $200,000 was spent for upgrading virtual meeting capabilities for Danville City Council, Adkins said.

County response

As for Pittsylvania County, it received a total of $10.5 million in CARES Act money.

“Pittsylvania County government allocated all of its CARES Act funds,” said county spokesperson Caleb Ayers. “I’m not sure of the exact amount that has been spent so far. Many projects that are utilizing CARES Act funds are still happening, so it is hard to say.”