Final results: Pittsylvania County sales tax failed by just 23 votes

Less than two dozen votes. That’s the margin by which Pittsylvania County’s voters rejected a 1% sales tax question Tuesday, according to results from the county registrar’s office.

“It failed by very little,” said Registrar Kelly Keesee.

After all votes were counted and finalized Friday, 12,751 residents voted “no,” while 12,728 cast their ballots in favor of the measure — a difference of 23 votes.

Until Friday afternoon, there were 81 remaining, uncounted ballots that awaited scrutiny by the county election board to determine whether they were valid. They were crucial in determining the outcome of the sales-tax question, which was failing by 44 votes before Friday.

Of the 81 outstanding ballots, 61 were those cast by residents who voted by mail and returned their ballot by noon Friday, with the ballot postmarked on or before Election Day.

“Those had to be reviewed to see if they could be counted,” Keesee said.

In addition, there were 20 provisional ballots — those cast on Election Day and it couldn’t be determined immediately whether they had voted previously.