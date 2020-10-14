Following latest positive COVID-19 test, Pittsylvania Education Association reiterates stance that schools aren't ready for in-person instruction

The revelation of a student testing positive for COVID-19 at Chatham High School this week has reinforced the Pittsylvania Education Association’s stance that the school district was not ready to bring students back into classrooms en masse.
Jessica Jones, president of the association which represents teachers in Pittsylvania County, expressed disappointment and disbelief that a student tested positive on just the second day of children in grades four-12 returning to their schools.
“It’s almost like, ‘Why would we allow that to happen? How could that individual enter into the school and we not know?’” Jones said. “That’s the part that brings that fear. Was there a breach of somebody not getting checked properly?”
Steven Mayhew, Pittsylvania County Schools assistant superintendent for administration, said the school division learned of the student’s positive test around midday Tuesday. The student had been in the school on Monday but did not attend Tuesday.
Mayhew added that contact tracing revealed there were no other people identified as having been in a possible exposure window — which typically means within 6 feet or less for 15 or more minutes without a mask.
“It was determined there were no potential exposures from it by VDH and the school health services,” he said.
Mayhew said the school community was notified Tuesday and that any classrooms the student had been in on Monday were cleared for deep cleaning on Tuesday following the announcement of the positive test.
Mayhew said the contact tracing efforts showed the student was more likely to have contracted the disease — and possibly come into contact with others — outside of the school but not in the school itself.
Be that as it may, the developments of this week have rekindled the education association's argument that Pittsylvania County Schools needed to operate more conservatively when determining when and how to reopen.
“That really has shaken a lot of people because it’s the second day that we’re back with our students and will this now be a tumbling effect?” Jones said.
Assessment of data
According to Virginia Department of Health data as of Wednesday, there have been more than 22,000 reported coronavirus cases among ages up to 19 in the state — making those ages among the least-infected in Virginia. Of those cases, there has been one death.
Data for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District show a similar trend in that demographic — fewer than 250 total cases with no deaths.
Despite the data showing that, to this point, the 0-19 age group has not been comparably affected by the coronavirus as older age groups, Jones reiterated that her concern lies mostly with the adults the children interact with daily. She believes that school division employees and students’ families are more likely to bear the brunt of whatever consequences come with opening schools too soon.
“The issue really is, ‘What are the effects on the adults, particularly the ones with underlying health conditions?’” Jones said.
Support Local Journalism
Her sentiment was echoed during Tuesday evening’s school board meeting, when Tunstall High School teacher Tara Mills asked the board and Superintendent Mark Jones for more communication regarding the day-to-day evaluations of community health.
“We as your employees, we’re concerned about our health, concerned about taking this deadly and devastating illness home to our families,” Mills said.
More specifically, she asked if the school division has any concrete numbers in any health metric that serves as a “clear line in the sand about what defines whether we close or stay open.”
In that same vein, Mills likened her request of the district to how teachers will often distribute a rubric to students so that both parties know how decisions are reached and how assignments are graded. Her plea was made for the sake of increasing transparency across the school division.
“Nobody would want a teacher to look at your project and say, ‘Feels like a 72,’ with no understanding of how you got that grade,” Mills said. “Your employees would like that same clarity. I ask that you make it painstakingly clear to us what numbers are set in what metrics that determine whether we stay open or closed.”
Neither the school board nor Mark Jones chose to address her comments Tuesday evening.
When reached Wednesday by email, Jones outlined the division’s mitigation strategies and confirmed the health plan meets standards set by VDH, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Education. But when asked whether any such metric threshold exists or why teachers may believe they have not received clear communication on the matter, he offered no insight.
Teachers faced with tough decisions
Jessica Jones presented the results of a recent survey of Pittsylvania County Schools employees regarding their thoughts on the back-to-school plan now that they have reopened. Jones said 265 employees responded to the survey from 20 of the division’s 22 work sites between Oct. 7-12.
Among the findings, which Jones also shared with the Register & Bee, was that 53.3% of respondents were in favor of full-time distance learning for either the entire fall semester or until COVID-19 cases decline significantly.
Just over 18% of respondents claimed they have no major concerns about conducting in-person instruction, but 24.1% said they were in a high-risk population and 45.7% said they have a family or household member who is in a high-risk population.
Conversely, 9.5% of respondents reported no major concerns about conducting distance learning, but many respondents were worried about students falling behind on academic progress (68.1%) and the social and emotional impact on the students (62.9%).
When asked, based on the current return-to-school plan, what employees were most likely to do, 89% reported they would return to work, but several expressed reservations about that decision when given the option to write a clarification of their answer.
One respondent wrote: “Do we have a choice to keep our job? As I understand we return to work or lose our job.” Another wrote: “Return because I have to.” A third wrote: “I have no choice but to work, but I am uncomfortable being in the building with at least 3 cases noted already,” likely referencing previously reported COVID-19 cases elsewhere in the school division.
Less than 1% of respondents said they are most likely to retire rather than return to school. The remaining percentage of respondents said they would request a health-based accommodation, resign or leave for another job.
One respondent wrote: “I will return to work, but not without the thought of resigning should I find the conditions unmanageable.”
Another wrote: “I am not at the age when I can retire, and I truly love my job. It is unfair for me to even have to consider this question as a professional.”
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.