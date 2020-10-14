Following latest positive COVID-19 test, Pittsylvania Education Association reiterates stance that schools aren't ready for in-person instruction

Mayhew said the school community was notified Tuesday and that any classrooms the student had been in on Monday were cleared for deep cleaning on Tuesday following the announcement of the positive test.

Mayhew said the contact tracing efforts showed the student was more likely to have contracted the disease — and possibly come into contact with others — outside of the school but not in the school itself.

Be that as it may, the developments of this week have rekindled the education association's argument that Pittsylvania County Schools needed to operate more conservatively when determining when and how to reopen.

“That really has shaken a lot of people because it’s the second day that we’re back with our students and will this now be a tumbling effect?” Jones said.

Assessment of data

According to Virginia Department of Health data as of Wednesday, there have been more than 22,000 reported coronavirus cases among ages up to 19 in the state — making those ages among the least-infected in Virginia. Of those cases, there has been one death.

Data for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District show a similar trend in that demographic — fewer than 250 total cases with no deaths.