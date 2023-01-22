 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
For Danville Fire Department, a record year of response

A day in the life of a firefighter

Amid constant pushes to raise pay, the Danville Fire Department reported it responded to a record number of calls in 2022.

Officials reported last week the department ran a total of 9,592 calls last year, marking the highest volume since the organization's founding in 1884.

That averages to about 26 calls a day.

The communications center answered more than 95,000 calls that included about 47,000 calls to 911, according to the department.

Fire department

Danville firefighters attack a blaze in 2022. The department ran a record 9,592 calls last year.

In addition to putting out fires, members of the department also serve as first responders to virtually all emergency medical calls. They also respond to vehicle wrecks and other hazardous incidents that pop up.

With quick response times, officials estimate the fire department saved about $10 million worth of property last year alone from fires.

Employees also logged more than 37,000 hours of training.

Danville firefighters, vocal about needing raises, have routinely attended Danville City Council meetings in the recent months to push for more money.

Minimum pay for a Danville firefighter falls nearly 20% short of the market average hiring minimum of $42,034, said Margaret Schmitt, a member of The Berkley Group team that conducted a recent study. The pay range minimum for a firefighter in Danville is currently $34,085.95 per year.

Fire department

Crews with the Danville Fire Department respond to an overturned vehicle in 2022.

Firefighters work under different labor rules than most other workers, putting in 53 hours a week before getting paid overtime.

Berkley Group compared the city’s firefighter salary range to that of organizations in 16 other localities, including Pittsylvania County, Martinsville, Blacksburg, Lynchburg, Roanoke, South Boston, Henry County, Bedford County, Charlottesville and other communities.

At the start of a recent council meeting, City Manager Ken Larking read a statement explaining that low pay is not unique to the fire department and he did not single out that division for an increase.

Fire Department

A Danville fire engine blocks the scene of a crash in January 2022 when a quick burst of snow covered city roadways.

“The study showed that there are several positions within the city ... below the market average for actual pay,” Larking said.

Targeting the fire department for an adjustment would “cause morale issues throughout the organization. It is is one of my core beliefs that every employee should be treated as equitably as possible,” Larking said. “In my career, I can think of only one time that I have made a decision/recommendation that strays from this belief.”

City officials have pointed to an across-the-board upcoming pay raise for all city employees.

