For Danville mayor, vice mayor, it's status quo

Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones will serve another two-year term as mayor.
Danville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday during its inaugural meeting to select Jones again.
Vice Mayor Gary Miller was also unanimously selected again to serve as vice mayor for two years.
Miller and Jones, along with councilmen James Buckner and Bryant Hood, were also sworn in to four-year terms after being reelected to council in November.
This story will be updated.
John Crane
