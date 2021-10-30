For Danville, Pittsylvania County voters, it's a taxing issue on the ballot

"We can no longer kick this can down the hill," Jones said.

Danville’s current sales tax is 5.3%, the state’s rate, and the city gets a percentage point of that, which generates about $8.8 million annually. So adding the 1% would generate that much to spend on school construction.

Needed work includes revamping Langston in order to move Galileo Magnet High School on South Ridge Street to the that location on Cleveland Street.

"Galileo is in need of a facility that's safe, with adequate space for learning," Hairston said.

Elementary schools including Johnson, Woodberry Hills, Forest Hills, Park Avenue and others also need renovations to make more room for students inside their buildings.

"We have hundreds of children in trailers," Hairston said, adding that the schools need space suitable for technology use.

Classroom renovations are also needed at GW and its career technical education building is inadequate for teaching and training students for today's careers, Hairston said.

The school needs to be able to bring back welding, plumbing and electrical programs, as well as culinary and hospitality classes, which it currently lacks, she said.