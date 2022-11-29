For Danville tax revenues, no early bets with temporary casino opening next year; Caesars Virginia stays mum on details

City officials are not expecting a windfall from the opening of a temporary casino the middle of next year. But any extra, unexpected revenue from the facility in fiscal year 2023-24 would be spent on one-time projects.

Officials are hedging their bets on whether they will see any additional money because the city was set to receive a prorated portion of $5 million in guaranteed gaming-tax revenue from Caesars Virginia next fiscal year even without the temporary casino.

Danville City Manager Ken Larking said the city already anticipated that minimum amount guaranteed by Caesars Virginia as part of the two parties’ agreement.

“It’s really not providing any additional revenue,” Larking said of the upcoming temporary casino coming the Schoolfield property by mid-2023.

Since the Caesars Virginia casino was initially slated to be completed and open during the 2023-24 fiscal year, the company agreed to begin making quarterly payments toward its guaranteed minimum of $5 million in September 2023. That $5 million will be prorated — to $4.16 million — to reflect its opening originally scheduled for the latter part of 2023.

The fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.

Delays in construction due to supply chain and labor shortage issues have pushed back the opening for late 2024 — during the 2024-25 fiscal year. A groundbreaking for the permanent Caesars Virginia casino was held in August and construction has been under way at the former Dan River Inc. Schoolfield site.

As for details on the temporary casino, a spokesman with Caesars was tight-lipped when presented with questions from the Danville Register & Bee last week. Caesars Entertainment executives mentioned the plans three times during a third-quarter earnings call with investors earlier this month.

By law, the casino must be located at the Schoolfield site, since that is the location that was listed in the casino referendum question Danville voters passed in November 2020, Larking said.

On Tuesday morning, a black-top area was visible as part of the future site of the Caesars Virginia casino in Schoolfield, but it’s not clear if that is associated with the temporary casino.

“I’m unable to provide comment at this time,” Caesars spokesman Robert Jarrett wrote in an email to the Register & Bee. “When we have more to share, you’ll be among the first to know.”

The city had already budgeted the prorated gaming-tax revenue, but how much revenue Danville will generate beyond that during 2023-24 is up in the air.

Extra money?

Larking said he did not want to rely on the city getting extra tax money from the temporary casino.

“It’s really hard to know,” he said.

However, if the temporary casino generates a significant amount of tax revenue beyond the guaranteed minimum, that money would not go toward ongoing expenses.

“If there is any more than what we anticipated, it would likely be used for one-time expenditures,” Larking said, adding that he would like to see it help pay for the planned riverfront park project near the King Memorial Bridge.

Two companies have sent in bids for the park project, with one expected to be selected for it soon. Blair Construction Inc. in Gretna has proposed building it for $12.68 million, and Bar Construction Co. Inc. in Greensboro, North Carolina, has offered a $15.08 million price tag.

“It’s likely that our costs are exceeding the budget, based on the bids that came in,” Larking said, adding that any extra gaming-tax revenue would help fill any funding gap.

Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones would like to see extra money go toward a pay increase for city employees, especially firefighters.

“Our employees work extremely hard,” Jones said.

An Investing in Danville Committee, made up of community members, made recommendations on how casino revenues should be spent. Those committee members identified several categories for funding: public education, economic development, quality housing, healthy community, public safety, quality of life amenities, infrastructure improvements and long-term financial stability for city government.

City Councilman Lee Vogler said any additional money could go toward one-time capital projects or into the city’s reserves. The biggest funding opportunities, according to Vogler, would be for supporting the school system, infrastructure and public safety.

Tax relief for small businesses and for residents, such as a reduction in the real estate or personal property tax could be an option as well, Vogler said.

Larking pointed out the importance of avoiding the assumption there will be additional revenue from the temporary casino.

“We don’t really want to rely on unknowns,” Larking said.

Also, planning would need to be done before spending any extra money.

“It’s important that we’re looking out for the taxpayers,” Vogler said. “I don’t want to start spending it before we have it.”

The Investing in Danville Committee process included surveys and town hall meetings on how to spend money from the casino revenues, Larking said.

“The whole goal of our community having the opportunity to have a casino was to address specific needs in Danville and so what we want to do is to have a comprehensive approach of helping people across all backgrounds build wealth and have economic opportunity,” Larking said.

Ready for tourists

Regarding additional people coming to Danville to frequent the casino, the city is prepared for the extra traffic, Larking said.

“We’ve been preparing for an influx of visitors to this community since the year before the voters approved the referendum [in November 2020] that allowed casino gaming,” he said.

A city-funded traffic study conducted by EPR, PC in Charlottesville in late 2020 and early 2021 found that the Schoolfield area can handle a casino with improvements made at intersections.

The study mentioned installation of roundabouts as a possibility and recommended directional signing and turn-lane improvements at intersections.

The study focused on the intersections at Memorial Drive and West Main Street, as well Memorial Drive’s intersections at Bishop Road, Piedmont Drive and Park Avenue. It also looked at West Main Street’s intersections at Bishop Road, Wood Avenue and Park Avenue.

In addition, a Schoolfield vision plan being drawn up by WRT, an urban planning and design and architectural firm in Philadelphia, will address traffic issues as well.

Concepts in the plan include converting spaces in the area to public amenities and enhancing roadways to accommodate pedestrian and bicycle traffic, as well as vehicles.

“We’re making improvements related to these traffic studies,” Larking said.

Also, Caesars is paying for an extra firetruck for the Danville Fire Department and an additional ambulance for the Danville Lifesaving Crew, he pointed out.