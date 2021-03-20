For government offices, pandemic presented 'intense' impact, changes

March 12 marked the 1-year anniversary of Gov. Ralph Northam’s emergency declaration, preceding a domino effect of closures and a new way of life.

For the first time in a century, the United States was held captive by a global pandemic that swept across the nation. What began as a handful of cases quickly spread into an epidemic, followed by the pandemic that still lingers on. Like many city officials in the country, Danville officials were dealt a hand of uncertainty, fear and faced a quick turnaround to stay functioning as the year wore on.

Caleb Ayers, a spokesperson for Pittsylvania County, helped the Register & Bee cover the pandemic’s spread. When Ayers accepted his new position in the summer 2020, he saw the pandemic’s “intense” impact on the county offices.

“Week in, week out, we didn’t know what was going to happen,” he said.

As the chance of a state shutdown increased with each day, the city of Danville took preemptive measures to have a semblance of preparation. The city announced a local state of emergency and has since adapted the best it could under the given circumstances.

“We knew it was just a matter of time before there would be a number of confirmed cases in our area,” said Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones.