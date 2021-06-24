For Pittsylvania County fire, rescue agencies, new funding formula begins next week

Pittsylvania County will begin funding its volunteer fire departments and rescue squads based on call volume starting July 1.
That means the amount of money each agency receives from the county will change.
“As a result of this shift, some agencies are slated to receive increases and others decreases,” said county spokesperson Caleb Ayers. “Of those who saw increases, most were simply underfunded based on their call volume.”
The county’s previous funding method did not involve a formal system to determine how much each agency should receive.
“This method ensures that Pittsylvania County taxpayer dollars are allocated in a fair manner,” Ayers said. “With this new funding structure, county resources are allocated in an equitable manner that is fair for both the taxpayers and the agencies themselves.”
The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved the funding changes during its June 15 meeting, following recommendation from the county’s Fire and Rescue Commission.
But the captain of one rescue squad said the change will negatively affect his agency, which stands to lose nearly $17,000 in funding. That’s the highest drop of all the county’s agencies.
“Cutting our funding, it hurts,” said Scottie Adams, captain of Cool Branch Rescue Squad.
The agency received about 120 calls in Pittsylvania County 2020, he said. The crew, which also serves part of neighboring Franklin County, answered about 90 calls there last year, Adams said.
Though the reduction won’t affect the agency’s ability to respond to calls, Adams said budget cuts will have to be made at the squad. That could mean sending fewer firefighters away to training conferences and symposiums and delaying replacement of equipment, he said.
The squad received $41,924 in funding from the county in 2020-21. With the reduction, $25,000 will come from the county in the 2021-22 fiscal year, which starts July 1.
“We’re going to serve the community the best we can,” Adams said.
According to the county’s 2021-22 agency funding plan, Mount Hermon Fire and Rescue, Cascade Fire and Rescue, and Brosville Fire and Rescue will see the largest increases in funding, with $24,801, $18,580 and $14,541 more for each respective department.
Those with the biggest cuts in funding include Cool Branch Rescue, followed by Laurel Grove Fire Department ($12,639) and Cool Branch Fire Department ($9,144). Mount Cross Fire Department will lose $8,815.
The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors has increased funding for fire and rescue agencies over the last few years by 76%. The board has budgeted just under $2 million for fiscal year 2021-22 for county departments — with about $1.09 million for general operating costs, $600,000 for apparatus purchases and about $300,000 for insurance coverage (that also includes public safety vehicles), Ayers said.
There are 21 volunteer fire departments and 11 volunteer rescue squads (with many of them joint agencies) in the county.
In addition, Pittsylvania County Public Safety has fully staffed ambulances and paramedics in Mount Hermon, Chatham and Hurt providing 24-hour service.
“These crews can either back up the volunteers or run calls in their stead if no one is available,” Ayers said.
Another quick-response vehicle with public safety staff is in the 640 area of Pittsylvania County 13 hours a day, seven days a week, he said.
At Blairs Fire & Rescue, the change in funding for its agency will be minimal — $92,643 to $92,500, a reduction of $143.
“We pretty much sustained what we’re getting,” said Blairs Fire & Rescue chief Dean Fowler.
Blairs received about 1,500 calls in calendar year 2020 and has gotten 781 so far this year, Fowler said.
The number of calls has been increasing every year, he said.
“That’s been the trend,” Fowler said.