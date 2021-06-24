For Pittsylvania County fire, rescue agencies, new funding formula begins next week

The agency received about 120 calls in Pittsylvania County 2020, he said. The crew, which also serves part of neighboring Franklin County, answered about 90 calls there last year, Adams said.

Though the reduction won’t affect the agency’s ability to respond to calls, Adams said budget cuts will have to be made at the squad. That could mean sending fewer firefighters away to training conferences and symposiums and delaying replacement of equipment, he said.

The squad received $41,924 in funding from the county in 2020-21. With the reduction, $25,000 will come from the county in the 2021-22 fiscal year, which starts July 1.

“We’re going to serve the community the best we can,” Adams said.

According to the county’s 2021-22 agency funding plan, Mount Hermon Fire and Rescue, Cascade Fire and Rescue, and Brosville Fire and Rescue will see the largest increases in funding, with $24,801, $18,580 and $14,541 more for each respective department.

Those with the biggest cuts in funding include Cool Branch Rescue, followed by Laurel Grove Fire Department ($12,639) and Cool Branch Fire Department ($9,144). Mount Cross Fire Department will lose $8,815.