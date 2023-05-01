This month kicks off life in the fast lane — for racing and tourism — at nearby Virginia International Raceway and Southern Virginia.

Southside officials are touting what they believe will be a busy spectator season expected to bring tens of thousands of fans thanks to major events at the road racing resort in the rural area known as Alton.

Even though VIR is in Halifax County, economic benefits from endeavors spill over into Danville and Pittsylvania County. Visitors flock to Dan River Region hotels and eateries when they come to see the events at the raceway.

It all starts May 19-21 with Haltech Hyperfest. That event is billed as “one of the largest motorsports festivals on the East Coast and features road racing, car shows, ride-alongs, obstacle courses, karting, a kid zone, live music and more — truly something for everyone,” according to a statement.

“Visitors to VIR are not only spending time enjoying action at the track, but they take advantage of our great variety of shopping, dining and attractions,” Lisa Meriwether, tourism manager for the city of Danville, said in the statement. “Sharing event information ensures area businesses are well-staffed, stocked and ready to provide great customer service to our guests.”

VIR attracts an estimated 270,000 visitors to the raceway each year, bringing a local economic impact of more than $197 million to the region, the Register & Bee has previously reported.

“We’re so fortunate to have one of the most sought-after racetracks right in our backyard,” LaTonya Hamilton, director of Halifax County Tourism, said.

Hamilton noted that last year set a record for VIR. One reason was the Blue Ridge Rock Festival that picked the Alton raceway as the venue for the 2022 four-day event followed by a rocky year in Pittsylvania County. Recently, the festival announced a “multi-year” agreement for VIR to serve as host for the large-scale music event that launched in 2017.

In addition, the track has made upgrades, another benefit for visitors, Hamilton explained.

“We want our local businesses to be aware of events so they can prepare and show VIR visitors how special our community is,” she said.

VIR wants businesses throughout Southside to show their pride by offering welcome pins for workers to wear.

“This is a new initiative we’re trying, to showcase the community we live in is behind us,” Connie Nyholm, co-owner and CEO of VIR, said in a statement. “We think this is a great way to show the thousands of participants and fans that we’re one team, all in.”

Anyone interested in the free pins may email virmarketing@virnow.com.

Another major event attracting motorsports fans will be the Fanatec SRO GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS scheduled for June 16-18.

This will lure “the upper echelon of GT sports car racing to VIR,” a news release stated.

So far, the Blue Ridge Rock Festival has revealed more than 100 performers for this year’s event planned Sept. 7-10. Organizers report more headliners and the full line-up would be revealed soon.

Learn more about VIR events online at https://virnow.com/events/.