Former Pittsylvania County administrator steps back into old role on interim basis

Former Pittsylvania County Administrator Clarence Monday has officially returned to his old job on an interim basis.

County leaders gathered Tuesday to install Monday into the same position he held from 2014-17.

"I am excited to come back to Pittsylvania County to help lead county government during this transition," Monday said in a statement.

That transition comes after the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors — with three new members — fired former administrator David Smitherman at its Jan. 4 reorganizational meeting. It was the first order of business after members elected Vic Ingram as chairman.

Former board chair Bob Warren and Ronald Scearce defended Smitherman’s record at the special meeting and voted, along with Tim Dudley, against the resolution for Smitherman's termination.

A recent settlement provided Smitherman $200,000 in severance pay and reinstated a $9,237 bonus the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved for him in December. In the firing, the new board voted to take away that bonus.

"This part of the state will always feel like home to me, so I'm thrilled to be able to join a quality team to help provide the services that citizens expect," Monday said in a statement.

Monday has spent more than three decades working in local governments across the state.

Since retiring from Pittsylvania County in 2017 — when David Smitherman was installed as county administrator — Monday has served in interim positions for several localities.

A lot of the recent work by Monday is through Berkley Group, a government consulting firm. Under a contract with Berkley, Monday will work 32 hours a week on-site for Pittsylvania County making $120 an hour, county spokesperson Caleb Ayers confirmed to the Register & Bee. He'll also work off-site as needed.

The contract is for three months with another three-month renewal option available.

“We believe that Clarence Monday’s previous experience leading Pittsylvania County make him the perfect option to serve as our interim county administrator,” Vic Ingram, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, said in a statement. "I am confident that Monday will effectively manage the county's business during this transition period."

His duties as interim administrator will be to meet new staff members and get up to speed on the latest projects in the county, a news release reported. He'll also be tasked with coming up for a budget in the upcoming fiscal year and help in the search for a new administrator.

While previously working for the county, Monday oversaw the groundbreaking of the Pittsylvania Pet Center along with re-establishment of the county's economic development department in late 2015, the news release stated.

He also created a human resources department and commissioned a salary study for county employees.

Monday is originally from Henry County and has spent most of his life in Southside Virginia. He has a bachelor’s and master's degree in business administration.