Former police precinct transforms into teen community center in Danville
DANVILLE

Peace Community Center

A facility at 827 Green St. — formerly known as the Green Street Police Precinct — has transformed into a police-led youth and teen community center.

 Danville police department, contributed

The Danville Police Department is announcing its new Peace Community Center — officially opening in December — to the public Wednesday afternoon.

An official grand opening is planned for Dec. 1

The center will include video gaming and arcade options, skeeball, a pool table, televisions, dance space, a location for completing homework, along with planning and event programming space for the engagement team, the release stated.

Members of the police department planned to meet 5 p.m. Wednesday. at center for community walk. 

In a monthslong process, the project was spearheaded by Ashtyn Foddrell, the police department's community relations liaison, "with hopes of adding an alternative safe location for youth and teens to gather," department officials wrote in a news release.

"This project is an extension of efforts to build positive relationships between the youth and teen community and the members of the local law enforcement community, while providing safe entertainment," the release stated.

An official grand opening is planned for Dec. 1

The center will include video gaming and arcade options, skeeball, a pool table, televisions, dance space, a location for completing homework, along with planning and event programming space for the engagement team, the release stated.

