Frequent electrical outages powering frustration for Danville Utilities customers

Amy Abbott’s power at her home goes out about every month.

The Mount Hermon area resident said the frequency of outages has become worse the last year or so and she has had to purchase a generator.

“What really bothers me is how often these are happening,” Abbott said Tuesday. “It almost never happened in the past unless there was a big storm or something. Now, it’s happening on pleasant days with nothing that might be causing it due to weather.”

When she was contacted Tuesday morning by the Danville Register & Bee, Abbott’s power had just come back on after being out for 45 minutes.

“I was at my mailbox, and heard a crackle in the line over my head...” she said of the moment when her power went out. “This was the third time in about a month.”

Abbott’s outage that morning came just three days after another that occurred while American Electric Power was performing maintenance on its system. Danville Utilities stopped receiving power from one of its delivery points from AEP and several substations went offline for nearly 30 minutes, as a result.

“It certainly did affect a lot of people,” said Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey.

The city’s West Fork delivery point project will help prevent situations like the one that arose Dec. 18, Grey said. Danville Utilities’ fourth Appalachian Power delivery point will be constructed in Brosville and should be complete in 2023.

“That delivery point has been in conceptual design,” Grey said. “We’re looking at buying property for it. If we had that project up and running, we would have had another delivery point that would have prevented what happened [Dec. 18].”

Danville City Council voted in July to buy 42.85 acres next to the West Fork electric substation for $180,000 to expand the substation’s footprint in Brosville and add a fourth Appalachian Power delivery point.

The purchase would allow a new Appalachian Power transmission line and substation at the property.

The West Fork substation sits on about five acres on Long Circle, off U.S. 58.

Danville Utilities’ existing delivery points for Appalachian Power are off Kentuck Road, at Riverside Drive and Arnett Boulevard, and at the Danville Utilities location at Monument Street.

Danville Utilities distributes electricity to about 42,000 customer locations in a 500-square-mile service territory covering Danville, the southern third of Pittsylvania County and small portions of Henry and Halifax counties. It also provides natural gas, water, wastewater and telecommunications services in Danville.

Appalachian Power’s transmission line would be a 138-kilovolt line, and the substation would include a control building, several breakers and metering equipment.

Danville Utilities operates 17 substations.

The recent delivery point issue occurred at the Riverside substation at Riverside Drive and Arnett Boulevard.

Riverside substation is a vital part of Danville Utilities that serves about a quarter of the city’s customers.

One of the current three delivery points for the city’s system, it provides power to almost 10,000 customers on both sides of the Dan River.

The Riverside substation sends power to customers in neighborhoods bounded by Guilford Street to the north, the Old West End neighborhood to the south, Piney Forest Road to the west and the King Memorial Bridge to the east.

It also feeds substations areas of the county, including those in Brosville, Whitmell and Mount Hermon.

The substation was upgraded in the summer of 2020. The project cost about $6 million and involved the replacement of all of the substation’s three transformers, switches, circuit breakers and other aging equipment. Before the improvements, a lot of the equipment dated back to substation’s construction in the 1960s.

The outages

As for power outages, Westover Drive area resident Cindi Fisher has experienced power outages at her Fox Hollow home five times recently.

“Power outages seem to have increased over the time I have lived in this part of the city,” Fisher said, adding that she has resided in Fox Hollow for more than 10 years.

Some of her neighbors have bought standby generators, she said.

In addition to the loss of electricity that occurred Dec. 18, three short outages happened at Fisher’s home on the morning of Dec. 12, she said.

“In total, it was not out that long, but it caused a power surge in my house that killed my modem,” Fisher said.

She called her internet provider and had her modem replaced at the city’s expense, she said.

Fisher also lost electricity the first week of this month while she was at work.

“Power outages are not new to the Westover area, but there are no weather-related events that caused any of the outages at my house this month,” she said.

Before the outages became more common for Fisher’s neighborhood, she felt like she and her neighbors were lucky to be spared when most of the Westover area was without power. But that has changed.

“Now, I find it more of a nuisance,” she said.

Isolated problems

Grey said the city has had more isolated outages because of fallen trees or animals such as squirrels or birds making contact with power lines.

“Not all outages are caused by us,” Grey said. “They’re caused by Mother Nature. We’re here to react to that and do what we can to prevent them going forward.”

The city has performed a lot of right-of-way maintenance — such as tree-trimming — over the past several years to reduce incidents, but birds and squirrels can still climb and fly onto poles and lines, Grey said.

Car wrecks also have caused outages when poles are struck, including one that occurred Wednesday morning and shut down power in part of Danville Utilities’ service area, Grey said.

“That seems to happen a lot more than I think it should,” he said. “A lot of customers don’t realize how many vehicle accidents we have.”

Substations

As for new substations, projects were completed at Kentuck in October and at Whitmell last week, Grey said.

Crews have now moved on to building new substations at Westover off Woodlawn Drive and at Southside near Danville Community College, Grey said.

Westover and Southside serve about 5,600 and 3,400 customers, respectively.

The Westover substation serves a vast area including Dry Fork, the Berry Hill Road area and parts of Danville.

Southside covers the area from West Main Street and at Averett University in Danville, heading south in the Grove Park area, Southwyck, Druid Hills and Stratford Place to the North Carolina line.

The Westover substation was built in 1975 and Southside’s substation was built in 1972.

Those projects are expected to be complete by next summer, Grey said.

Newer equipment and increasing redundancy, having dual transformers at a substation, improves reliability, he said. Dual transformers will be at Westover and Southside substations as part of their projects, enabling the electrical load to be evenly split among the transformers and moved from one transformer to another whenever there is an issue.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.