Friday's Community Holiday Light Show in Danville — the final day — called off because of weather

The Christmas tradition of hanging lights outside can be a fire hazard without taking the proper precautions.

Due to inclement weather headed into the area Friday, Danville Parks and Recreation has decided to cancel Friday's Community Holiday Light Show.

The light show will continue under normal hours Thursday. 

"For the safety of volunteers, staff, and spectators, we are cancelling tomorrow's show," said Bill Sgrinia, Director of Danville Parks and Recreation. "We hope that the community can join us tonight for the last light show showing of the season." 

The Community Holiday Light Show will be open Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Ballou Park. Admission to the show is $10/car and $20/van & mini-bus. Cash and card are both accepted. Access to Children's Village, which includes refreshments, activities and a photo with Santa are also included in the admission fee.

