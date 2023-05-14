It was in late 2018 when officials from the casino industry started taking a look at Danville.

Through those early talks, wrangling in the General Assembly and a voter referendum, the casino vision started taking shape.

Come Monday, the vision turns into a reality with the opening of Danville Casino, a temporary facility operating on the space that will soon occupy the $650 million resort.

In early 2019, Danville City Council adopted a resolution in support of legislation for the soon-to-convene General Assembly session that would enable a local referendum on construction of a casino resort in select Virginia localities.

It eventually passed through the state legislature, but it couldn’t go for a vote until November 2020.

Before the city selected Caesars Virginia as the operator, another company — Peninsula Pacific Entertainment — wanted to put a casino at the White Mill site, an iconic building in Danville once part of the sprawling Dan River Inc. textile operation.

Peninsula Pacific and The Alexander Company placed an ad spanning two pages in a May 2020 Sunday edition of the Danville Register & Bee saying they were the best candidate for a casino project in the city and warning readers of a “real possibility that out-of-state interests could take control and supplant our project in favor of a ‘big box’ casino in another part of town.”

A day later, city officials formally announced they were in negotiations with Caesars Virginia, a Paradise, Nevada-based company, to be Danville’s casino operator.

At the time, Caesars was planning to invest more than $400 million and create 1,300 jobs with competitive benefits packages and average pay between $35,000 and $47,000 annually. That investment grew to $650 million.

Caesars wanted to locate at the site of the former Schoolfield Mill, another Dan River Inc. property. That space offered an easy route for North Carolina visitors.

When it came time to head to the polls in November 2020, Danville voters decided to roll the dice to allow a casino to operate in the city. More than 13,000 voters sided with the casino and nearly 6,000 were against the idea.

A month later, Danville officials accepted a promised $15 million from Caesars Virginia. The payment was part of a development agreement after city voters approved a casino referendum. Caesars Virginia is expected to generate about $38 million in annual tax revenue for the city when the full facility opens.

In May 2022, officials announced the project — originally expected to be finished by the second or third quarter this year — would be pushed back to 2024, blaming supply chain issues and labor shortages following the pandemic.

Last November, it was revealed via an investors call that Caesars Entertainment wanted to bring a casino to Danville sooner than expected. Work soon began on the site and an enormous white tent started going up for the temporary facility.

On April 26, the Virginia Lottery Board announced it had approved an application from Caesars Virginia to open a casino located in Danville. A few hours after the vote, Caesars said the temporary facility would start taking bets at 10 a.m. Monday.