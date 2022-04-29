Funding flows for one phase of Pittsylvania County dam repair

A Pittsylvania County dam is one of 132 projects in 31 states to snag part of a $420 million national infrastructure package, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Friday.

Roaring Fork Lake Dam first emerged on the radar in September 2019 when the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved plans to update that structure and the Cherrystone dam. Both were deemed out of date with current safety standards.

The Roaring Fork Lake Dam — built in 1969 — is designed to provide flood control for the town of Chatham and store flood water during storms, the USDA reported in a news release. The stored storm water is gradually released to a nearby stream over several days.

Chatham also uses the dam as part of its local water supply.

It was in 2008 when the Virginia Division of Dam Safety elevated the dam's hazard to high, which promoted a heightened examination. The problem centers on possible infrastructure damage downstream, the release reported.

A $890,000 grant from the Watershed Rehabilitation Program will allow for design serves and technical help specifically "to address identified issues with auxiliary spillway capacity, toe drain corrosion and the footer in the dam’s riser which doesn’t meet current seismic criteria," the USDA reported.

In 2019, county supervisors were told fixing the problem could take as long as seven years. At the time, the estimated costs to three local sponsors — Pittsylvania County, the town of Chatham and the Pittsylvania Soil and Water Conservation District — was about $6.8 million for both dams.

Friday's report notes the current price tag is estimated at $8.18 million.

“Our watershed programs help communities rebuild after natural disasters and prepare for future events,” said Edwin Martinez Martinez, Natural Resources Conservation Service state conservationist for Virginia. “These projects represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity to address needs in priority watersheds nationwide while also providing economic and public safety benefits and strengthening partnerships here in the commonwealth.”

The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service has teamed with localities throughout the state for more than five decades. The partnership is aimed to help "reduce risks to lives and property through flood control dams," the release stated.

The group praised the infrastructure investment as a way to "help the agency ensure that no dam is left behind."

Roaring Fork Lake Dam is the second of two structures erected on Cherrystone Creek in the late 1960s, the USDA reported.